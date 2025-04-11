Spanish Wells man sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary spree

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN from Spanish Wells Eleuthera was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday after he admitted to a series of house and shop break-ins on the island over the last five months.

Mannix Albury, 51, was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of shopbreaking, Housebreaking, stealing from a shop, stealing from a vessel and trespassing.

The defendant reportedly stole a $150 Ring Camera and $500 cash from Bruce Wilson’s boat in Spanish Wells on December 2, 2024

Albury broke into Milton Higgs’s residence on the Family Island on January 4.

On April 3, Albury trespassed on the M/V Coastal Rambler belonging to Driscoll Sweeting.

Finally, sometime between the night of April 7 and morning of April 8 the defendant broke into Island Block and Concrete Ltd and stole $85.15 in currency, an electronic car key, legal documents and an assortment of keys.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges and accepted the facts in his case.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley, who served as the prosecutor, indicated that the defendant had convictions of a similar nature from 2020 and 2022.

Albury stated that he suffered from a drug abuse problem. He further told the magistrate that he “really really needs help.”

In addition to being apologetic, the defendant claimed to not have been in the right state of mind when the offenses took place attributing it to his drug use.

Magistrate Evans sentenced Albury to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the offenses.

Before being taking into remand the accused was informed of his right to appeal his sentencing within seven days.