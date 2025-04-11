Teleos Baptist Academy Cherubims dominate

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PASTOR Dave Adams was beaming with excitement from ear to ear as he reflected on his Teleos Baptist Academy Cherubims’ domination of the Inagua All Age School Arthur Wesley Penn Invitational Basketball Jamboree.

The tournament, held in memory of the late Arthur Wesley Penn, the former head coach who contributed highly to the sport of basketball in Inagua for about 30-plus years, was held last week.

Tournament director Tarra Lindo said through the sponsorship from Morton Bahamas Ltd, the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture and the Inagua District Local Council, they were able to host the Teleos Cherubims, Exuma’s Ballers, Cat Island’s Old Bight High Hawks, San Salvador’s Caciques and the Inagua All Age Wild Boars.

The Wild Boars kept the primary divisional title in Inagua after beating the Exuma Ballers, while Teleos carted off the junior and senior boys’ titles to