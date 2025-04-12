Family of ‘drowned’ US tourist calls for independent autopsy

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

The family of a 23-year-old American tourist found dead on a Paradise Island beach is disputing police claims he drowned and has commissioned an independent autopsy, calling his death “suspicious.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a press release on Wednesday identifying Dinari McAlmont of Bowie, Maryland, as the man found unresponsive on the beach early Saturday, April 5.

“No, it’s not acceptable to me,” said his mother, Ms Michelle Bacchus-McAlmont during a press conference on Friday.

"Because looking at my son and looking at the right side of his face, I know he was battered. The police had no right to release that we had. We has a meeting prior on Tuesday, and I was told that that was the first phase of the autopsy, because I questioned the validity of what they were saying."

Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination had been completed and concluded drowning was the cause of death. Investigators are still waiting for forensic toxicology results but noted that “foul play is not suspected at this time.” The matter, they said, would be forwarded to His Majesty’s Coroner.

On Friday, the family insisted there were visible injuries to Mr McAlmont’s face and upper body when they were finally permitted a brief viewing two days later.

Dinari, was vacationing in The Bahamas with his parents, Desmond McAlmont and Mrs Bacchus-McAlmont, when their family getaway turned into a nightmare of grief and unanswered questions.

The family checked into the resort around 8.30pm on Friday, April 4, 2025. After dinner, Dinari left the room saying he was going to get something to eat. That was the last time his parents saw him alive.

Concern grew when he did not return. Police reportedly contacted Ms Bacchus-McAlmont around 5am on Saturday, April 5, to question her about her son. Officers informed her that Dinari's body had been found lifeless on the beach.

Sometime earlier, between 2am and 3am, officers reportedly visited the family’s hotel room, alleging Dinari had "spat on staff"—a claim the family vehemently denies.

The family has raised concerns over delayed access to view the body and the limited information shared with them by authorities since the incident. Ms Bacchus-McAlmont, a registered nurse, said she observed physical signs on her son’s face that, in her view, required further investigation.

"From what I saw in the photograph they showed me of my son on the Monday that we had to go to identify him, he would have had either strangulation or something going on with him, because he had, as I said, a lot of clear gunk, like when you gag and it's there on the mouth, it was there on the mouth," she said.

"I'm not accepting that, because there is no way Dinari would have gone to the beach. Dinari does not go to the beach. We just came from Punta Cana in January. He did not go to the beach. He is not a beach person. And I told the police them that on day one, if you tell me that my son was at the pool I'd say, okay, but if you tell me he's at the beach, it means somebody beat him and took him there.”

The family’s legal counsel, Mr Keith Seymour Sr, has criticised both the police statement and the investigation process.

“When one looks at the press release that was done by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, it seems very inconclusive and very unprofessional,” Mr Seymour said.

He took issue with what he described as premature conclusions.

Mr Seymour continued: “It indicates a post-mortem was performed, and the pathologist’s findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning. Further, police are waiting on a forensic toxicology analysis.

"Yet, you’re going to say in the next line that foul play is not suspected—without even investigating, without even finding out the circumstances, without even reviewing footage of cameras around the Atlantis property.”

Mr Seymour added: “What should have been said in this report is that everything is inconclusive. We cannot conclude whether or not, in fact, he died as a result of drowning. Obviously, there are circumstances surrounding why he ended up on the beach that need to be answered.”

Atlantis has not released a statement on the incident.