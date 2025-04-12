Prison officer granted bail over alleged drug, alcohol smuggling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A Corrections officer was granted bail on Friday after he allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband, including drugs and alcohol, into prison last month.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Tomico Major, 47, on taking prohibited materials into a correctional facility and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Tomico along with Karon Major, 46, Willenneke Stringfield, 19, and Rodney Nicolas, 21, faced an additional charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Prosecutors allege that Tomico Major attempted to smuggle contraband including, cigarettes, gin and 1.5lbs of marijuana, into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on March 31.

A bag containing the smuggled items was reportedly detected by prison officers near the southeastern wall close to Zion Yamacraw. A prisoner was later seen attempting to collect the bag by authorities.

Police allegedly found an additional quantity of marijuana during a search of the defendants residence in New Providence on April 9.

A total of $3,260 believed to be the proceeds of crime was also seized during this drug bust.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Tamico Major’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday and Friday by 6pm.

The remaining defendants bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties each. These three defendants must also sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter will begin on June 4.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.