Minnis 'consulting' on future after being denied nomination





Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in a statement today he is consulting with constituents in Killarney and will "consider the road ahead" after being denied a nomination for the FNM in the next election.

Dr Minnis insists he is a member of the FNM but says he does not support the manner in which it was decided he would not be renominated by the party, saying it was an attempt to "forcibly end my service".

Dr Minnis said if the party leadership "cannot uphold their own party's constitution, how can they be entrusted to protect and administer the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas?"

