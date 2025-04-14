Bahamasair celebrates 40 years of Orlando service

Bahamasair last Thursday celebrated 40 years of service into Orlando with a special ceremony at Terminal B in the city’s international airport.

“Today is more than just a celebration of four decades of sustained service. It reflects a deep commitment to a respected partnership that supports air connectivity to drive air stopover arrivals, while exposing travellers to memorable experiences between the islands of The Bahamas and Orlando,” said Dr Kenneth Romer, The Bahamas’ director of aviation and deputy director-general of tourism.

Present for the event were Lisa Adderley-Anderson, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation and deputy director-general of tourism; Tanya Pratt, Bahamasair chair; Tracy Cooper, Bahamasair managing director; officials at Orlando International Airport; Bahamasair and Ministry of Tourism staff; media; and well-wishers.

Bahamasair currently operates direct scheduled services between Orlando and Nassau/Paradise Island, and into Freeport, Grand Bahama, while eyeing expansion into targeted Family Islands.