Jet skis body camera plan sparks questions

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian water sports operator has questioned how the proposed body cameras for tourists taking jet ski rides will work as it argued instead for greater enforcement of existing laws and regulations.

Astra Nottage, director of sales and marketing for My Own Watersports, told Tribune Business the industry had not been aware of the body camera plan until it was disclosed by Wayne Munroe, minister of national security, and questioned who would pay the cost involved.

She said licensed operators have no issue complying with any new regulation the Government sets out for the industry once it makes good “business sense, but added that the laws already in place are sufficient yet not properly enforced.

“We don’t have any details on how that proposed camera programme would be implemented, how it would be managed or funded. We don’t know whether the operators themselves would have to shoulder the bill for the cameras. He [Mr Munroe] mentioned that it would go through a centralised system. We’re not sure who would monitor that,” said Ms Nottage.

“I think all of the licensed and regulated operators would be okay if there are new regulations that would protect our industry as well. I just think that it needs to make sense, including business sense for us all. The main concern for us isn’t new regulations; it’s whether the regulations that we have in place now, which are in fact sufficient, are being enforced.”

Mr Munroe last week said a police-led task force examining the jet ski industry has proposed attaching body-worn cameras to life vests rented with jet skis. Revealing that he supports the idea, he added that it could improve safety while removing secrecy around incidents that typically occur away from public view.

Ms Nottage, though, said implementing more stringent regulations for the industry would place a greater responsibility on regulated operations that already follow the rules, while neglecting to deal with the unregulated bad actors that create issues in the industry.

“More regulations would put greater responsibilities on the majority of the regulated, licensed vendors, while those unlicensed vendors would still remain outside of the system. The problem, I do not think, is the licensed vendors and operators,” said Ms Nottage.

“I think the issue here is that there are unlicensed, unregulated vendors operating, and it’s unfair to cast such a broad blanket on all of the jet ski operators when it’s a handful of operators that can be easily managed. So I definitely think that that we do not need more regulations but, again, we will be compliant.”

Ms Nottage called for the Government to enforce the existing regulations, deal with the “rogue actors” and increase communication with stakeholders so they can work together to improve the industry.

“Our call to the Government is very simple. We want them to enforce the rules that are already in place, that they put in place, and we abide by. If there are rogue actors that are bad actors, we want them to be criminalised and we want them to be removed,” said Ms Nottage.

“I do think more collaboration with jet ski operators is key. If the Government has suggestions on how to improve the vendors from wherever they operate from, we want them to discuss them with us. They have these suggestions for us and we hear them for the first time with the public.

“There are only a handful of operators. They licensed us, so they know how to find us, and so the lines of communication just need to be more open. And that goes for our tourism partners as well.” Ms Nottage said the US Embassy’s advisory will “undoubtedly” hurt jet ski operators as many travellers research activities prior to their trip and may be deterred due to safety concerns.

She added that it is “very unfortunate and untimely” as jet ski operators make the majority of their income during the spring and summer.

“Before tourists reach our shores they do their research for our business. We’ve taken careful consideration to move our business from the beach front to online. For the past few years about 90 percent to 99 percent of our business is online so customers would book online prior to reaching The Bahamas,” Ms Nottage said.

“We don’t accept any cash payments on the beach. Persons that are planning vacations, they plan, they research, they read reviews, they check their local embassies. So seeing such an advisory would be concerning if you were wanting to purchase.

“I do think that it will affect our bottom line, and we’re getting into spring and summer season, when most of these vendors make the majority of their money. It’s very unfortunate and untimely and, again, I don’t think that any of these vendors want something like what has happened,” she added.

“We all want to ensure that the guests are safe and enjoy their time in The Bahamas. We do know that the Government needs to do more in enforcing the rules that they that they have in place for our industry.”

Ms Nottage said jet ski operators have a stigma in The Bahamas, and noted that the pushback from government has not been as strong as it was when travel advisories were issued against the country last year.

“I think that there definitely is a stigma around jet ski operators in The Bahamas as a whole. Last year, we saw the advisory and there was this huge push back from the Government to say that ‘no’, The Bahamas is safe to travel to. We haven’t seen anything of the sort. We haven’t seen anyone stand up for jet ski operators and say no, we have licensed, regulated jet ski operators in The Bahamas,” said Ms Nottage.