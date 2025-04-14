Kix Academy u12s make final of Sharks Soccer Cup

KIX Academy’s under-10 and under-12 teams delivered strong performances at the 2025 Sharks Soccer Cup in South Florida April 4-6, holding their own against well-established opposition and continuing to showcase the club’s steady progress. The U12s made an impressive run to the tournament final, defeating Davie United 7-3, drawing 1-1 with Aventura FC Bold Nation, and securing a 2-0 win over Okeeheelee Heat Guerrero in group play.

In the final, they were narrowly beaten 4-2 by Okeeheelee Heat Ruiz.

All 12 goals scored by the U12 side were the work of Cael Ramsey, a standout forward on loan from Futprep, whose pace, movement and finishing ability made him a constant threat throughout the tournament. “I just wanted to help the team as much as I could,” said Ramsey. “The players and coaches at Kix made me feel really welcome, and it was a lot of fun competing at that level.”

The U10s also had a strong showing, despite falling just short of a place in the knockout rounds.

They were edged 4-2 by Springs Soccer Club and bounced back with a 6-3 win over South Miami United FC.

And they narrowly lost 4-3 to Aventura FC Bold Nation.

Deantoin Bostwick led the U10 scoring with seven goals, while Adom Kwakye added four. Rodrick Mitchell, on loan from Skillz, chipped in with one goal.

“I was just trying to score and help my team win,” said Bostwick.

“It felt good to play against tough teams and show what we can do.”

Head coach Jared Higgs praised both teams for their performances, highlighting the value of international tournament experience for his players. “This was our first trip to the Sharks Soccer Cup and our fourth trip to a tournament in South Florida,” said Higgs.

“The development and progress is very clear to see. Our U10s competed very well, and of course our U12s showed a lot of quality to make the final.”

Kix Academy continues to invest in player development through travel competition, structured training and exposure to high-level match play.