Mingoes, Renegades in scoreless draw

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team came out with a scoreless draw against Renegades FC in a battle of the top team in Division I play of the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League.

The match, which was played at the Roscow A L Davies Soccer Fields, saw UB did more of the attacking, but Renegades defence stood tall for the draw. Both teams now sport a 1-0-1 win/loss/draw record for a total of four points. UB sits in second place while Renegades hold the top spot on goal difference.

Alex Thompson, head coach of UB’s men’s soccer team, said that his team lacked cohesion on the field.

“We were very fortunate to get the draw. We did not have a good game and Renegades to their credit, set up in a way that we weren’t used to facing and we could not come up with enough solutions to break down the problem,” Thompson said.

UB did have their fair number of scoring chances in the first half from midfielder and captain Ronaldo Green and midfielder Philip Pilgrim but not enough to get past the keeper. Renegades’ defence made life difficult for UB’s attackers.

The first 15 minutes of the second half saw UB’s attack being stagnated. Their attacking game opened in the final 30 minutes of the game, but the Renegades goalkeeper made some tough saves to keep the game at 0-0.

UB’s goalkeeper, Antonio Beckford was sharp in goal to come away with the clean sheet.



