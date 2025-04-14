Sebas’ electric auto dealer unveils latest partnership

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian electric vehicle dealership headed by Sebas Bastian is expanding its offerings through partnering with a Chinese automobile manufacturer.

EV Motors unveiled its new line of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Company (GAC) vehicles on Saturday night, expanding its product line-up. The dealership is now the authorised representative for GAC in The Bahamas.

Mr Bastian, EV Motors’ principal, said the partnership is bringing back “affordability, reliability, service, quality and style” to the automobile industry and expanding the access young professionals have to new vehicles.

“I remember a time in The Bahamas when a new car wasn’t just for the select few; it was achievable for working class people, average Bahamians, young professionals. And somewhere across the last couple of years it slowly creeped up to something that’s just for a selected few,” said Mr Bastian.

“Tonight, with the partnership with GAC, that changes. We’re bringing back the affordability, the reliability, the service, the quality the style to the automotive industry. So, this is an inflection point for the automotive industry, but it’s also a change.”

Tariq Amjad, managing director for the Motorworld Group of Companies, an authorised distributor for vehicle brands such as Hyundai, Honda, Audi, Volkswagen and GAC, said the partnership is the “beginning of something truly special”.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire EV Motors team on a phenomenal launch event. EV Motors was the perfect choice to represent GAC Motor in the Bahamas — a team that shares our passion for innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Mr Amjad.

“GAC is a multi-award-winning brand, recognised as one of the highest quality Chinese automotive manufacturers, delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and unbeatable value. With the best warranty in The Bahamas and a line-up of exceptional vehicles, we’re excited for what the future holds. This is just the beginning of something truly special.”

EV Motors, which is based on Tonique Williams Highway and chaired by the Island Luck chief, showcased nine vehicle models including sedans, SUVs and MPVs with gas and electric options. A company spokesman said vehicles will start priced at $26,000 with financing options available from Bahamian financial institutions.

⁠”These are high quality, luxury, affordable cars. This will provide access for more Bahamians to be able to own brand new cars. GAC also has joint ventures with both Toyota and Honda, two brands known prominently for being extremely reliable,” said the EV spokesman.