Bahamasair unveils new baggage fees

Bahamasair will today introduce a new baggage fee structure designed to balance keeping fares competitive with the delivery of high quality services.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said that with effect from April 15, 2025, the updated baggage fees for international flights will be as follows:

• First checked bag: $35

• Second checked bag: $55

• Third checked bag: $95

• Fourth and additional bags: $125 each

“For domestic travel within The Bahamas, passengers will continue to enjoy one free checked bag, making inter-island travel even more convenient. Fees for additional checked bags on domestic flights will match the international structure,” Bahamasair said.

“These changes will help ensure Bahamasair can continue to enhance the travel experience, invest in service improvements and maintain its role as the leading airline connecting Bahamians and visitors to and from the beauty and vibrancy of The Bahamas.”