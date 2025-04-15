Blaze causes major damage to Solomon’s, Cost Right and government offices

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MASSIVE fire engulfed the Hyacinth Stuart Building and surrounding commercial properties yesterday, forcing evacuations, halting operations at major retailers, and disrupting the planned move-in of several key government departments.

The fire, which broke out late yesterday morning, raged into the evening, affecting the newly constructed multi-agency facility along with Solomon’s Old Trail and CostRight. Smoke and flames forced the closure of the East-West Highway, and nearby businesses, including Cable Bahamas, were evacuated.

Emergency services responded swiftly. About 60 to 70 police officers — both on and off-duty — were deployed to the scene, assisted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and seven officers from the airport.

Firefighters used four fire units to contain the blaze, each carrying 1,000 gallons of water.

According to Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, emergency teams received a report around 10.44am indicating a fire had started in the generator room at Solomon’s. Units arrived shortly thereafter but were unable to contain the flames before the fire spread. Three officers sustained injuries during the response, two of whom required hospital treatment.

Although the government agencies had not yet officially occupied the Hyacinth Stuart Building, ten staff members were conducting a final walk-through in preparation for relocation. The building was set to house the Department of Labour, the Department of Immigration, and the Disaster Risk Management Authority. Furniture had already been installed, and some files were on site.

Evacuations extended to employees of Solomon’s, CostRight, and Cable Bahamas. AML Foods, which owns Solomon’s and CostRight, confirmed that no injuries were reported among staff or customers. The company said it was waiting on clearance from emergency responders before assessing the damage and added that employee support measures were in place to address any disruptions.

On-site, observers described a scene of growing panic as the fire intensified. A loud thud was heard from within the building, prompting bystanders to flee across the street. The smoke grew increasingly thick throughout the afternoon.

Gregory Knowles of GMC Maintenance had just exited a meeting in the complex and said the fire originated near Solomon’s generator room. He recalled initially seeing only a small blaze but said it escalated quickly. He estimated roughly 400 people were evacuated and maintained that all safety protocols had been in place prior to the incident.

The Hyacinth Stuart Building — which was being rented by the government — involved multiple contractors and tenant agencies. Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the facility’s owner assured officials the structure is fully insured. She added that rental payments had already begun, as occupancy was in progress, though the terms of the agreement may now need to be reviewed.

The minister confirmed that there would be no immediate disruption to government operations since the departments had not yet fully relocated. She said existing offices will continue to be used, and timelines for relocation will be adjusted accordingly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, which will begin in full once the fire is completely extinguished.

Commissioner Knowles noted that emergency services rely on available equipment to respond to major incidents. She said the force is pursuing the acquisition of new firefighting vehicles and equipment and that the government has committed to assisting in that effort.