Bowe first Bahamian in space

AISHA Bowe clutched a miniature Bahamian flag as she soared past the Kármán line aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket yesterday, becoming the first Bahamian to cross the internationally recognised boundary of space.

After safely landing back at Launch Site One in West Texas, a Blue Origin host asked how it felt to officially be an astronaut — and playfully remarked on how she managed to look flawless after returning from space.

With a beaming smile, Ms Bowe replied that the experience had changed her forever and said she had chosen the right dream.

“When you get up there and you see the earth and it’s so beautiful; it just fills the screen and it’s not just your window it’s like everybody’s window and there’s no boundaries, there’s no border, there’s just earth,” she said. “It’s incredible.”

Ms Bowe made history as the first Bahamian and sixth Black woman to travel to space. The NS-31 mission was also notable for its all-female crew, which included journalist Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, activist Amanda Nguyễn, producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, who curated the mission.

Ms Bowe’s journey to space was not without challenges. She has previously shared that in high school, she was advised to pursue cosmetology — despite having no interest in the field — because she was not seen as a strong student. However, her family stood by her decision to become an aerospace engineer and entrepreneur.

Her grandfather, Forrester Bowe, played a pivotal role in her journey by helping to fund a NASA internship that launched her path in space exploration.

She recalled that when she hugged him for the first time after returning from space, he said: “I was really worried for you, but then Oprah squeezed me.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also congratulated Ms Bowe on her achievement, stating that she carries the dreams of a nation and the legacy of trailblazing women.

“Her mission is a powerful reminder that representation matters and that our stories, and our brilliance, are truly historic and worthy of being told,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

Thousands of Bahamians also celebrated Ms Bowe’s achievement across social media, proudly sharing the moment and posting messages such as “242 to the world” in honour of her trailblazing accomplishment.