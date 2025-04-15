Domestic violence unit opens to offer support to victims

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has officially opened the country’s first standalone Domestic Violence Unit — a 24/7 facility designed to provide immediate, coordinated, and compassionate support for survivors of abuse.

The launch has been described as a major step forward in addressing domestic violence in The Bahamas, where advocates say too many victims continue to suffer in silence.

The new unit offers various services, including investigations, counselling, risk assessments, temporary housing for high-risk cases, medical and welfare referrals, and real-time data tracking. Officers assigned to the facility have received training in trauma-informed care and will work with shelters and other support services to ensure survivors are not left to navigate the system alone.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles clarified that the facility is not a shelter but a short-term response centre for those in immediate danger. She said those in need of long-term accommodation would be referred to appropriate shelters.

Commissioner Knowles also drew attention to an increase in reported domestic violence incidents in 2024, noting that cases of assault causing harm and threats of death had risen sharply. She said while the statistics are troubling on their own, they don’t account for victims who are too afraid or unable to come forward.

She credited former Commissioner Clayton Fernander with initiating the project in July 2022 through the formation of a specialised Domestic Violence Task Force.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the facility’s creation could lead to a short-term rise in reports as victims gain confidence in the support available. He pointed to research showing high rates of violence against women in The Bahamas, referencing an IDB survey that found nearly a quarter of Bahamian women had experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. He also highlighted the prevalence of emotional, psychological, and economic abuse, calling such levels of harm unacceptable.

He added that many victims remain silent because their abusers are often the primary earners in the home, a reality that must be addressed alongside enforcement efforts.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said domestic violence is one of those issues that doesn’t require statistics to prove its seriousness — people feel its impact in their homes and communities every day. He said the unit was created for those silently enduring abuse and for those unsure whether to intervene when they hear signs of violence.

He assured survivors that they were not alone and that help was available through the newly opened unit and the wider support network working alongside it.

The media were asked not to report the facility’s location due to safety concerns, though invited guests were permitted to tour the building.

While the cost of renovations was not disclosed, Commissioner Knowles thanked community partners whose donations made the facility possible.