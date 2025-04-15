EDITORIAL: No stone unturned - or turning to point blame at accusers?

IN the wake of the US indictment alleging corruption within the ranks of law enforcement and government officials as part of a cocaine smuggling ring, there were tough words. Not so much now, it seems.

The indictment included the arrest of Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker of the Defence Force.

In the wake of the allegations, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander tendered his resignation – though not before making a national statement laying out how he would tackle corruption in the force, a plan he never carried out, resigning soon after.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the claims were “unforgiveable” and vowed they “will not go unanswered”.

He went on to promise that “no stone will be left unturned in seeking the truth”, adding: “We will engage with our US partners and assist fully in this investigation. The defendants will have their day in court, where the guilt or innocence of each will be established. But we cannot wait –– and we will not wait –– for the outcomes of court proceedings in the United States. We are going to use every resource –– and consider every option –– so that Bahamians can trust those who take an oath to protect them.”

Among the allegations was that an unnamed Bahamian politician had been expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking operation.

The indictment did name a number of other individuals, including ten Bahamians.

But now Mr Davis is not talking about turning over stones – but suggesting that he has concerns over the “whole operation”, saying “it appeared to be an entrapment of officers”.

He suggested the officers may have been deliberately lured or manipulated into taking part in the scheme.

That seems a very long way from thinking things were “unforgiveable”.

The government has still not received a response from US officials to a diplomatic note asking for more information about the unnamed politician, and it was when asked about that that Mr Davis expressed his concerns.

Here’s the thing about that diplomatic note, however – US court officials do not need to respond. Their job is to complete their investigation and carry out their prosecutions, not any political ramifications.

And it seems clear from the indictment that there has been a lack of trust when it comes to sharing information with Bahamian authorities in case it falls into the wrong hands.

Recent reports in the US suggest plea deals are being considered.

The indictment itself included allegations such as two officers accepting a $10,000 down payment to facilitate a 600kg cocaine shipment, or officials discussing using government vehicles to transport cash from Florida.

Mr Davis did not elaborate on how the turning over of stones was going here in The Bahamas, rather just pointing the finger at the US investigation without elaborating on why he thinks officers may have been tricked into being caught up in the alleged drug smuggling ring.

There have of course been calls for an independent investigation, perhaps a commission of inquiry. Mr Davis’ latest comments will not lessen the demands for a clear, thorough investigation that is transparent to the public.

An inspirational legacy

In yesterday’s editorial, we noted the long journey of Aisha Bowe as she set her sights on the stars and her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Yesterday morning, she fulfilled that dream.

We applaud her, of course. She is a history maker. But perhaps even greater than that, she will perhaps inspire a generation of Bahamians to believe that their dreams can also come true.

That would be the greatest legacy of all.