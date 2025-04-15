Freshman Dentry Mortimer Jr holding court

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FRESHMAN Dentry Mortimer Jr, following in the footsteps of his father, feels he’s progressing very well as a member of the Coppin State University Spartans varsity team.

Although the Spartans are riding a 1-16 win-loss record, including a three-straight losing streak, Mortimer Jr has been enjoying himself playing whenever the opportunity presents itself as number four or five in singles and No.3 in doubles.

“It’s not been the best nor the worse. I’m just glad that I’m getting the experience,” Mortimer said.

“It was my life goal to play college tennis at the highest level and now I’m getting to see what I need to do to play at this level.”

At age 19, Mortimer said he gets to play against players who are much older and more experienced and that has helped him to get through his dream.

“I feel next year will be a much better year for me,” Mortimer projected. “Now I know the things that I’ve experienced, I can improve on them to help me.”

They are coming off a 5-0 loss to Villanova yesterday. He didn’t play in the match-up, but he’s hoping to get on the court in one of their three remaining games this week.

The Spartans will close out their season on Saturday when they take on the Howard University Bison and fellow Bahamian Michael Major Jr. It was the second matchup against a Bahamian after they played Donte Armbrister and Hampton University in a 5-2 loss on April 3.

“I didn’t play in that match, but we won the doubles against Hampton and Donte won his singles, which was good,” Mortimer Jr said.

“So it was good to see him play. We all know the amount of work that each of us put in to get here. So it’s just good to be here to show off the talent that The Bahamas possesses.”

Having played against Major Jr more than Armbrister as they were growing up, Mortimer Jr said they know each other’s game very well and it would be quite an interesting showdown if they get to represent their respective schools.

“He’s been having a great season, I got to watch him play a few times,” Mortimer Jr said. “I’m just happy for him. I know there are a lot of good things ahead of him.”

The season will come to a close over the weekend of April 24-26 at the Mid-East Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament that will be played in Cary, North Carolina.

“After this season, I will be working on being more aggressive and being more focused throughout the match,” Mortimer Jr said.

“I just need to be able to go for the best shot and not the prettiest shot. “Right now, I’m just excited to be here and playing tennis. I hope to make the more of this opportunity in the future.”

He thanked his parents, Feliciana Barry and Dentry Mortimer Sr, the Island Tennis Community and Atlantis resort for helping him to get to where he is right now and to God for providing him with the skills to play the game of tennis.

In addition to tennis, Mortimer Jr has also been running cross country during his last semester, while balancing his education as he pursues his major in accounting with his sights set on a master’s degree. “I doubled up playing tennis and running cross country last year, but I don’t think I will be doing cross country again next year,” Mortimer said.

“I did what I had to do. I performed well in both of them.”

As a former distance runner for the Big Red Machine at St Augustine’s College, Mortimer Jr said he produced the second fastest freshman time in CSU’s history in the five-kilometre race and the third fastest freshman time in the 8K.

Mortimer Jr has been placed in the top 20 in both events.