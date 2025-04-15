Henfield eyes seat in Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER cabinet minister Darren Henfield is eyeing the Central and South Abaco seat.

The move could upend the nomination race in the constituency as two prominent community leaders have already declared their interest in running on the party’s ticket.

Mr Henfield, the former North Abaco MP and Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirmed he intends to run in the next general election, although he declined to say which seat he is targeting.

“I’m going to leave that up to the party,” he told reporters. “The party will determine where it’s best for Darren Henfield, if there’s a space for Darren Henfield in the government of The Bahamas.”

Party insiders suggest Mr Henfield is shifting his focus from North Abaco due to lingering public dissatisfaction over the Minnis administration’s handling of Hurricane Dorian. He lost that seat in 2021 by 259 votes to PLP newcomer Kirk Cornish.

While Mr Henfield weighs his options, two local figures — Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting and Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township chairman Roscoe Thompson — have confirmed they are actively seeking the FNM’s nomination in Central and South Abaco.

Mr Sweeting, a former contender for the nomination in 2021, said he would withdraw if Mr Henfield officially entered the race.

“I would wholeheartedly support him,” Mr Sweeting said. “I have a lot of trust and I have a lot of faith in him, and I look at Mr Henfield as someone who has a big role to play on the national stage, and if Central and South Abaco is the vehicle he needs to make a viable contribution on the national stage, then I wholeheartedly support that.”

Mr Thompson, however, said he has no plans to pull out unless the party’s executive committee names Mr Henfield as its candidate. He previously ran in the area as a DNA candidate in 2012 before rejoining the FNM.

Both men are active voices in the community and have longstanding political involvement in the constituency.

Meanwhile, in North Abaco, 40-year-old consultant and former pastor Ryan Forbes has announced interest in the FNM nomination. He said his decision to enter politics was guided by prayer and community encouragement.

“That decision was a result of the people,” he said. “It was the people who called for me. I did not make it on my own. Even before I transitioned from the church, I did not say I’m going to come from the church and go into politics. That was never the plan.”

If nominated, Mr Forbes said his priorities would include economic development, addressing the housing crisis, and improving health services on the island.