LETTER: Minnis is living in delusion

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THERE’S no polite way to say this: Dr Hubert Minnis is not the leader of the Free National Movement, and hasn’t been for some time. But you wouldn’t know that from the way he carries on.

In his recent statement, he spoke like the party owes him something. That he should be consulted, worshipped, and handed the future on a silver platter. Sorry, Doc: that’s not how it works.

Leadership is not a birthright. And the party’s constitution — the very one he’s now pretending to defend — was ignored by him for years. No convention. No consultation. No transparency. Minnis didn’t just disregard the constitution; he steamrolled it.

So forgive us if we find it laughable that now, suddenly, he wants to wrap himself in the rulebook. You can’t act like the monarch, sue the party you say you love, refuse to meet with leadership, and then demand loyalty from the same team you’re undermining.

This is about ego, not service. This isn’t a former PM trying to be a team player. It’s a man obsessed with staying centre stage. And frankly, we’re tired of it.

The FNM is bigger than one man. We are building the future, not repeating the past. And if Minnis can’t see that, then respectfully… we decline to entertain the delusion.

REAL FNM, REAL TALK

Nassau,

April 14, 2025.