Mixed-use PI towers eye 104 full-time jobs

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Paradise Island project is planning to facilitate the creation of 104 jobs via a mixed-use development on the presently-vacant site opposite both Comfort Suites and the Atlantis employee parking lot.

Versani Properties Ltd, according to the project’s environmental baseline study and management plan, is proposing to construct two five-storey towers that will feature both retail and office space on the first two floors, plus amenities such as a gym, swimming pool and restaurant, with the upper floors containing two and three-bedroom condominiums.

The project, which is now seeking its certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) and other related approvals from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), would be located on Paradise Island Drive at a site bordered on both sides by Flamingo Road and Harbour Ridge Road. To the west sits the Atlantis staff parking, while to the north and south are Comfort Suites and the Warwick, respectively.

The study, conducted by the Bahamian environmental consultancy, Bron, did not identify the developer’s principals or the likely investment Versani Properties will be making. However, it appears to be linked to a West Bay Street project by a developer called Vistonian Development Group, which shares the same number with Versani Properties while both their websites are virtually identical in terms of design and content.

Vistonian Development Group, which is also seeking the same environmental and DEPP approvals as Versani Properties via a separate application, is targeting a five-acre site immediately west of the Ocean Terrace condominiums on West Bay Street for its own “mixed-use condominium complex” that will also feature office spaces, restaurants, a spa and 24 single family homes.

When Tribune Business contacted the phone number listed for both Versani and Vistonian, an unidentified woman said the developer’s representatives were not present, she did not know when they would be back, and said no further details on either project would be released until their public consultation hearings on May 6 and April 22, respectively.

The call then dropped, and when it was returned went to voice mail and gave a different number that did not work. However, both websites give identical descriptions of the Versani and Vistonian developer(s) involvement in creating sustainable mixed-use, high-end communities, with offices in The Bahamas as well as New York and Miami.

The Versani Properties study, though, did forecast that the project’s completion would increase Paradise Island’s population by some 520 persons, broken down into 104 retail, office and other workers employed by its amenities plus some 416 residents in its condos.

“The total estimated waste for the 520 persons expected on site (104 staff and 416 in the condos) is 1,765 kg (kilograms) per year,” it said. “The proposed Versani Properties Ltd development consists of two multi-storey towers designed to incorporate a mix of residential and commercial elements, including retail spaces, a lobby area, a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool and a restaurant with outdoor seating.

“The development will also feature a selection of two-bedroom and three-bedroom residential units, and is situated on a previously disturbed site on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Collectively, these components are referred to as the development. The site is bounded by three main thoroughfares and adjacent to existing infrastructure such as power, water supply and a wastewater treatment facility.

“An ecological resource survey was conducted, identifying a total of 26 floral species and 13 faunal species on site. Notably, the assessment indicated that 552 protected trees would be impacted by the proposed development. The removal of vegetation may lead to significant environmental consequences, without appropriate mitigation strategies.”

Expressing optimism that any adverse environmental impacts can be mitigated, the Versani Properties study gave more detail on the proposed layout. “The towers will collectively include a gym and pool on the ground floor along with four retail spaces, two lobbies and a restaurant with an outdoor space,” it added.

“The mezzanine will include more retail and office space and another restaurant, and floors two to five will be designated for three-bedroom and two-bedroom residences with varying layouts.” Versani Properties pledged that its project will generate 30 percent of needed energy from solar power, and the Bron study argued that it will have “significant positive economic impacts’.

“The construction of two multi-purpose towers on Paradise Island is expected to increase the island’s electrical demand due to the addition of residential units, commercial spaces and public amenities. To mitigate this impact, the development aims to incorporate renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient design strategies,” the Versani Properties study said.

“A key feature of the development is the inclusion of a solar power generation system, which will supply at least 30 percent of the development’s energy requirements. This renewable energy source will be utilised to power portions of the development, such as common areas, lighting and potentially heating or cooling systems, thereby reducing the reliance on the local electrical grid....

“The development is expected to generate significant positive economic effects. The inclusion of commercial spaces, such as retail outlets, restaurants and gyms, will create new business opportunities and enhance access to amenities for residents and visitors. These features are anticipated to contribute to the local economy by attracting patrons and supporting small businesses,” the study continued.

“Additionally, the development will provide socio-economic benefits through job creation both during the construction phase and in the long-term operation of the development. Construction activities will generate employment opportunities for a range of skilled and unskilled workers, while the completed development will support jobs in retail, hospitality, building maintenance and property management.”

As for the Vistonian Development project, its separate study disclosed: “The proposed development consists of a mixed-use condominium complex, including restaurants, office spaces, a lobby, a spa and 24 single-family homes....

“The development will provide a range of benefits to the local community, which include the creation of much-needed residential and commercial spaces, job opportunities during both the construction and operation phases, and improved infrastructure along West Bay Street.

“The proposed project is situated between West Bay Street and Atlantic Drive on New Providence. The site is immediately west of the Ocean Terrace condominiums and can be accessed via West Bay Street or Atlantic Drive. The land is previously disturbed and adjacent to existing infrastructure such as power and water supply structures,” the study, also conducted by Bron, affirms.

“The Vistonian site is located near the Southwest New Providence Marine Managed Area. Although the site is across the road from this marine protected area (MPA), the development will incorporate robust storm water management and sediment control measures during construction to prevent adverse impacts on the MPA.

“Additionally, comprehensive waste management strategies will be implemented throughout both the construction and operational phases to help safeguard the marine environment.”