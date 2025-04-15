Munroe defends camera proposal for visitor safety

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe defended a proposal to outfit tourists and jet ski operators with body-worn cameras, insisting the measure would enhance safety and transparency in response to recent sexual assault cases involving jet ski rentals.

His comments follow a travel advisory by the United States Embassy, which warned American citizens of the risk of sexual violence while vacationing in The Bahamas. The advisory noted that two US tourists were recently sexually assaulted after being picked up by jet ski operators on beaches in Nassau and Paradise Island and taken to remote cays.

Mr Munroe said the proposal is one of several safety measures being considered by a police-led task force established to address long-standing concerns within the jet ski industry.

He said a task force, which includes Assistant Commissioner of Police Janet McKenzie and representatives from the police, port, tourism, and other stakeholders, has been formed to address concerns in the jet ski industry.

Mr Munroe said that in some tourist destinations, visitors pay to have their jet ski rides recorded so they can share the footage on social media. He suggested that a similar approach in The Bahamas could appeal to tourists, allowing them to document their experience while also demonstrating that the ride was incident-free and handled properly.

He pushed back at critics who questioned the use of body-worn cameras, saying such opposition raised red flags. Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright had called the body camera proposal a distraction from the government’s broader failure to enforce existing laws, saying: “Our beaches are now marred by safety concerns and international advisories.”

Mr Munroe said yesterday: “Why were they opposed to it? Did they tell you why they were opposed to it? If you have a camera and you’re not doing anything, what do you have to worry about?”

“You only have to worry about a camera if you want to do things in secret, and that’s the reason why we outfit police with them. An honest policeman who is not going to abuse his power has no difficulty wearing a body camera; a jet ski operator who isn’t going to rape and molest the tourists should have no difficulty wearing it. The ones who are minded to rape and molest tourists may have an issue with it, so I’d like to know who are these operators who seem to want to always be in secret.”

Mr Munroe said the task force is also examining proposals to better regulate beach rentals by identifying licensed vendors, limiting where operators can pick up tourists, and establishing clear swimming zones to prevent collisions or unsafe practices.

He said the recommendations will help the US Embassy offer more specific guidance to its citizens, distinguishing between legitimate businesses and rogue operators.

US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish addressed the recent incidents during remarks at the launch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Domestic Violence Unit, pointing to recent sexual assaults involving jet ski operators as evidence of the need for stronger safeguards. She said the embassy’s recent security alert, which referenced attacks on American tourists, “serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address state safety concerns comprehensively.”

She acknowledged that progress has been made and commended the Bahamian government’s efforts so far, emphasising that continued collaboration between both countries is essential to ensure safety for residents and visitors, and to hold perpetrators accountable.

Sandra Dean-Patterson, director of the Bahamas Crisis Centre, also voiced support for the idea of body-worn cameras, viewing them as a possible protective measure for vulnerable individuals. She noted that jet ski passengers are often entirely dependent on the operator, which can pose risks, and said if the proposal is financially practical, it is worth serious consideration.