NIB line staff secure double-digit increase

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

Unionised National Insurance Board (NIB) line staff yesterday secured double-digit salary and bonus increases via the signing of a five-year industrial agreement.

Union of Public Officers (UPO) members will receive a signing bonus lump sum to be paid in this month’s payroll following the signing of the 2024-2028 industrial agreement with NIB. Nadia Vanderpool, the union’s president, said members will enjoy a 24 percent increase in salary and a 31 percent rise in bonuses.

“In terms of remuneration, we’ve negotiated a lump sum payment that totals some $4,000, which will be distributed in the first, third and fifth years of this agreement,” Ms Vanderpool said. “And today, I am elated to be able to notify our members that we have been advised that the signing bonus, which is the first lump sum payment, will be made to all members within the next few days on the April 2025 payroll.

“While we were not able to increase the dollar value of the standard increments, we were able to preserve the current salary increase structure, which is based on the performance management system. Additionally, we’ve negotiated for all salary scales to be opened by two above standard increments of $1,700 in both the first and third years of this agreement.

“This provision is especially significant for members who have long been at the top of their salary scale. For the first time in years, they will again be eligible to benefit from the annual performance merit pay and salary increase.”

Ms Vanderpool added: “Further to this, our agreement now includes a provision that allows all members who reach the maximum of their salary scale to now receive their annual increment as a one-time lump sum payment.

“In addition to this, we have also made provision for members who reach the maximum of their salary scales but cannot receive the full increment because it would push their salary above the threshold. These individuals will still receive part of the increment as a salary increase, and the remaining balance of the increment that cannot be applied to their salary will be paid as a one-time lump sum payment.”

The union president revealed that support staff, including assistant property co-ordinators, technicians, security officers, janitorial staff and handymen will now receive monthly hazard pay for the first time. The UPO was also able to secure a promotion package that allows non-managerial members to receive a minimum salary increase of $3,400 despite the level or position they were promoted to.

Members will also see a dollar value increase in vehicle allowance, gas mileage allowance, tour of duty allowance, and daily per diem for both domestic and international travel. The agreement also allows for Christmas bonuses to transition from being performance-based to being“given as a goodwill gesture”.

The agreement, which spans from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2028, also provides benefits outside of the financial, including adoption leave, an additional week off for members who have served for “10 and 25 years” and speed-up of confirmation.

“I am pleased to announce that moving forward, members appointed to acting positions will no longer have to wait one full year to be confirmed in the role,” Ms Vanderpool said. “Through our negotiations, we have secured a provision that allows these members to be confirmed within six months of their appointment, provided they have received the performance evaluation of at least standard.”

NIB chairman, Philip McKenzie, added that with the industrial agreement signed, the social security system can place its focus on “service to the public, and the growth and sustainability and the effective management of the assets of the fund”.

“I am indeed pleased that the Board has been able to uphold this commitment in supporting our workers by providing the framework for strong industrial relations that supports the rights and well being of our staff,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Earlier this year, we alluded to the conclusion of these negotiations, and we are elated that NIB has successfully completed five year agreements between both the UPO and the Public Managers Union. And so we think that at NIB, we’re in a good place now to focus our attention on some of the things that we need in terms of service to the public, and the growth and sustainability and the effective management of the assets of the fund.”