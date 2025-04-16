Bodybuilder Jimmy Norius to compete in the Miami Muscle Beach Pro

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE not being at full strength, Jimmy Norius is packing his bags to compete in the professional segments of both the men’s open and the masters physique competition at the Miami Muscle Beach Pro.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, in Miami, Florida.

Having had to undergo some treatment for the loss of his weight over the past few months, Norius said he’s in excellent condition and ready to compete in what will be his first event for the year.

“A couple months back, I was diagnosed with hypostasis, which causes your body to produce an excess amount of fat burning materials and I was losing a lot of weight,” Norius said.

“I went to the Princess Margaret Hospital and I saw Dr Kenny Knowles, who is handling my situation now.

“He told me what supplements to stay away from. He’s been treating me so that I am able to compete in this show.”

While he won’t be going in as tight as he wants to be, Norius said he’s hoping that his conditioning will place him very high during the competition in both categories.

“In the open division, if I can get a second call out, I would be extremely proud as a 50-year-old competing against these young guys,” Norius said.

“But in the masters, I feel I have a really good chance of placing in the top three. I completely changed my diet, eating a lot of salmon to help regain the weight and build up my energy.”

Additionally, Norius said he’s taking advantage of one of the greatest training facilities that God has blessed The Bahamas with and that is the sand on the beach.

“I’m getting a lot of vitamin D, which is necessary for my condition and swinging my weights,” he said.

“I feel so good. It’s just a motivation to be training in The Bahamas.”

In his last two shows last year, Norius said he walked off stage with the silver medal at a show in Sarasota, Florida, on September 7 and the other in Fort Lauderdale on November 16.

“For some reason, every show I go to, the judges all seem to like me,” Norius said. “Sometimes I go into shows at 60 per cent and I place well. I normally beat guys who go into the shows at 100 per cent.

“Maybe they like my skin tone for being so lean coming from The Bahamas and training on the beaches. But I know for sure, I’m going to place well in this show.”

Following his practice session yesterday, Norius said he developed a new method of training to complement his dark skin and his muscles being matured.

He noted that he will be willing to impart that knowledge to men who are 40 years and over.

After this show, Norius said he will decide whether he will retire or continue competing.

He made his debut as a novice in 1999 and from 2017, he earned his professional card.

With 26 years of competing under his belt, Norius said he’s now contemplating retiring from the sport and will just concentrate on his job as a personal trainer.