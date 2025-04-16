Green’s hat-trick sends Mingoes past United

THE University of The Bahamas Mingoes men’s soccer team was back in action with a key 3-1 victory against United FC Sunday at the Roscow A L Davies Soccer Fields.

Midfielder Ronaldo Green scored a hat-trick in the first half said that it was a tough game.

“We had a few players from our team on United so they know our playing style. It made it challenging. We missing two key players in Elijah Mitchell and Justin Minns who played a key role for us,” Green said.

UB now has seven points and sits alone at the top of Division I in the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League. They sport a 2-0-1 win/loss/draw record with two more games remaining in Division I.

United struck first in the fifth minute to take the 1-0 lead. It put pressure on UB who found the back of the net in the 35th minute. It came from none other than leading goal scorer Ronaldo Green who was crafty on a breakaway to tie the game at one goal apiece.

UB’s Sidney Decius got fouled going for a loose ball just inside United’s 18-yard box. Green stepped up and took the penalty. He put it away to give UB the 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute.

Green was one-on-one with a defender before be passed the ball to Philip Pilgrim in the 18-yard box. Pilgrim rewarded Green with a one-touch pass and Green tapped it past United’s goalkeeper to put his team up 3-1 and completed his hat-trick in the 45th minute.

His three goals in the span of 10 minutes were the game-changer for UB as United could not score another goal in the match.

“I love the hat-trick. It was good to be on the scoreboard again. I have to do what I have to do to help the team get the victory,” Green said.

UB is at the top of the table in Division I action with seven points. They get the week off and return to action on Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m.



