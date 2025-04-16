Lenox Lockhart wins Micro Swift Championship at the Stars Championship Series

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN racing prodigy Lenox Lockhart has all the momentum on his side when it comes to go-kart racing overseas.

Lockhart added another first-place finish to his arsenal after claiming the Micro Swift Championship in the 2025 Stars Championship Series Queen City Gambit over the weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

He narrowly clinched the top spot in the standings with a total of 361 points.

Nitro Kart’s Slate Harrell fell to the second position with a total of 360 points and Team Benik’s Zev Godschalk secured the third podium spot with 349 points.

Over the weekend, the nine-year-old competed in a four-race series and placed in the top three of his final three rounds.

He spoke about how it felt to prevail despite being a bit inexperienced compared to his competitors.

“It was pretty hard and not easy because some people had more experience than me but I still kept pushing and got the win in one of the heats and came second in the final,” he said.

The Bahamian go-kart racer had his best showing of the series in heat two. He won the prelims with a time of 10:15.121 in 13 laps.

Lockhart, who represents Velocity Racing, was in the seventh spot in lap two before climbing all the way up to the second position by lap nine.

He fell behind to the fourth spot in lap eleven but then stole the lead in the final lap for a comeback victory.

The nine-year-old daredevil dropped one spot in the pre-final and went on to complete that race with a time of 13:57.608 in 18 laps for third place.

In the final event, Lockhart clocked 16:53.377 in 22 laps for second place.

Migueal Lockhart, his father, was really impressed with his son’s feat at the Stars Championship Series over the weekend.

“I was really impressed. It was our first time at that track and a lot of those kids have been there previously. The kid that won was actually from Dallas’ home track so it was nice to see Lenox adapt so quickly to that environment and that track.

“We didn’t have as much time as we typically would to try and get the kart right and teach Lenox the track but I was really impressed by how quickly he adapted to it and was able to be competitive right away,” Mr Lockhart said.

“I think he was able to bring the momentum coming out of the previous race in Texas and the race before the final to keep his confidence up. He was able to stay on top of the leaderboard all the way through up until the final.”

The young karting star is coming off a remarkable showing at the 2025 Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour WinterNationals in New Caney, Texas. He claimed his first title of the SKUSA Pro Tour with a time of 17:57.002 in 18 laps.

Lockhart wants to improve his consistency as he continues to take the kart racing world by storm.

“I have to work on being more aggressive and making sure that I can be more consistent,” he said.

Next up for the Bahamian racer will be round two of the United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS) Carolina Grand Prix at the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina, May 2-4.







