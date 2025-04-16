LETTER: New era of politics is needed

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Could social promotion in Bahamian politics be anything but a mirror reflection of our similar school system, where persons are passed up to the next level/grade/term in office, whether or not they deserve to be? Back in the good ol’ days, students had to pass certain tests in order to advance to the next class or grade level. Accordingly, there were classrooms with students separated by two or three years of age sitting next to each other. When students did not earn passing marks of, say, 70% (or perhaps 50%, in some cases) they had to “repeat” the course. Then, a newfangled notion of “social promotion” came along. In fact, and unfortunately, it is still in effect to this day.

Now, we can argue the merits or disadvantages of social promotion until the sun rises in the west, and, no doubt, not get a unanimous consensus on the topic. So, going down that road is not the destination in this little scribble. Instead, my intention is to draw a line (straight or not) between the social promotion in our school system and that of our political system here in The Bahamas.

How is it still possible now, at the end of this first quarter of the 21st century, to have a retarded inherited electoral system in place whereby candidates are pushed down the throats of the Bahamian electorate by the brute forces of political parties? Sure, the mechanism might be skewed to indicate that some executive council, special committee, or whatever other labelled entity objectively factored merit into the process. And yes, (wink, wink) it was a fair and reasonable process. Could it be, in fact, that a handful of mucka mucks - not to be rhymed with something else - continue to pick the candidates, knowing that their party faithful will vote for the “party colour”, rather than the candidate? It is sometimes joked that even if a stray dog was dressed up in party colour and paraphernalia and placed on the ballot, some constituents would still mark their “x” for that mutt. Maybe that’s just a joke. Then again, maybe it’s not.

Some time ago, I engaged a very eminent legal aficionado in a discussion about the supreme powers of the Prime Minister (ie Office, not personage). My contention was that any PM actually appoints the Governor General, Cabinet Members, and other senior officials in charge of administering the nation’s affairs. It was expressed to me that PMs do not get involved in decisions of such senior governmental office holders. Does that mean that a Minister could disagree with/disregard a publicly stated position of the PM, and still retain that ministerial position?

Anyone who cannot now detect the foul stench of political manure vociferously being flung all around these 700 islands, rocks, and cays must have a serious nasal congestion, or some other olfactory abnormality. And please, please don’t blame those highly offensive permeating odors on any innocent bull.

Could not social promotion in Bahamian politics be replaced with a makeshift report card of sorts? For instance, there could be a place for grades; letters, or percentages on things such as contributions to developments in the respective constituencies over the recent past. Another score could be issued for clearly outlined plans/goals (with measurable interval deadlines) which would address local, national, and international issues. Without enumerating here a long list of “subjects” for which candidates would be graded by constituents, certainly a good report card could be designed which would be the criteria for assessing the worthiness of all those ‘running for the House’ next time around.

Whether or not I get labeled as a hapless dreamer for continuing to believe that we, Bahamians, can do better than we have been doing over the past several election cycles, there is one thing that could be worse than that social promotion political system now entrenched in the minds of far too many voters. Making a significant number of “x” marks in that alternative box; anything but those two rivals (twiddle dee and twiddle dumb) and allowing a so-called third party/coalition to get more than that one foot presently in the door would undoubtedly be goin’ from worse to wusser!

Wouldn’t it be something, though, to just ignore all of those organized/disorganized political gangs, and instead choose the most worthy candidates based upon their allegiance - not to His Majesty, heirs and successors - but to the people of The Bahamas, and not political parties? An end to political social promotion could not help but be a positive beginning of a better Bahamas.

How about breaking those shackles of mental slavery and ushering in a new era of representatives who manifest the desire and ability to love people, not things? And, for them to use things, not people, would be a good step in the process of ridding our Bahamas of political social promotion.

MB

New providence

April 15, 2025.