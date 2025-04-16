Man accused of setting fire at old police station

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was sent to prison after being accused of setting fire to the old Central Police Station Enquiries Department last week.

Cecil Edward Roberts III was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of arson and damage by fire.

The defendant appeared coherent during his arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Roberts intentionally set fire to a two-storey, yellow-trimmed white stone building belonging to the government on April 9. The fire reportedly caused $679.72 worth of damage.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley, who served as the prosecutor, objected to bail, noting that the accused had no fixed address.

Roberts was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is expected to return to court on May 22 for further bail consideration.