MLB: ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr among league leaders for home runs

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Major League Baseball (MLB) professional player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr is finally getting his groove back after dealing with a scoring drought following his hot start to the 2025 season.

The Yankees’ second baseman suffered through a 0-for-24 rough patch in the team’s previous seven games before finally breaking the scoring barrier against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. He finished that game 1-for-4 with a homer, one RBI and a run scored.

And the home run party continued for the flashy 27-year-old slugger against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

The Yankees won that matchup 4-1 and Chisholm Jr contributed to the victory by cracking another homer in his second consecutive outing.

Royals’ shortstop Bobby Witt Jr got the scoring started at the top of the the third inning when he homered 388 feet to the centre field for a 1-0 lead.Chisholm Jr levelled the score at one apiece when he went yard at the bottom of the fourth inning.

He homered on a pitch from Royals’ pitcher Seth Lugo. He was pleased to finally return to form. “I’ve been barrelling a lot of balls up over the last week…they just haven’t been falling, but that’s what baseball is all about. You could hit a million balls at 100 miles per hour and get zero hits out of it.

“I’m just happy to see that my luck is finally turning around,” he told YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits.

“Jazz” concluded that game batting 1-for-4, with a homer, run scored and an RBI.

His home run against the Royals’ on Monday was his sixth of the season. He is now in an eight-way tie for the most home runs this season with six.

The versatile pro also has some good company in that group. His teammate and Yankees centre fielder Aaron Judge also has six homers this season.

Prior to the start of the season, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone made the decision to move Chisholm Jr to his natural position at second base and, despite a recent slump, he has thrived. He is batting .175 with six homers, 10 runs scored, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases in 16 games played this season.

The Yankees now own a 9-7 (win/loss record) and are at the top of the American League East.

The Bronx Bombers played the second game of their three-game series against the Royals last night and will play their final game against the team tonight at home.