One-year jail sentence for housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison after admitting to breaking into a home in Tropical Gardens last month.

Devon Rigby, 23, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on a charge of housebreaking.

Prosecutors said Rigby and an accomplice broke into the home of Lovely Danny on March 31 intending to steal.

Rigby pleaded guilty and accepted the facts presented by the prosecution.

He was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before being remanded, he was informed of his right to appeal the sentence within seven days.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.