Three employees of passport office accused of helping three obtain forged passports

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE employees of the Passport Office allegedly helped three men obtain forged Bahamian passports last October.

Lavarcia Gaitor, 27, Latoya McCartney, 43, and Tia Hall, 41, were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows. Gaitor faced one count of abetment to possession of a forged document. McCartney was charged with three counts, and Hall with two.

Prosecutors allege that on October 17, 2024, Gaitor and McCartney abetted Chedlord Henrisier in possessing a forged Bahamian passport in the name of Michael Johnson.

McCartney and Hall are further accused of helping John Berry Henrisier obtain a Bahamian passport in the name of Brown Francois on the same date. The pair allegedly also assisted Roberde Jacques in obtaining a Bahamian passport in the name of James Francois on October 18, 2024.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty.

They were each granted $4,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in regularly at their local police station.

Their trial is set to begin on August 19.

Inspector Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.