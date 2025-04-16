Track athletes are ready for CARIFTA

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With little time left before they head off to Trinidad & Tobago for the CARIFTA Games, Team Bahamas’ track and field athletes were all enthusiastic during one of their last practice sessions.

The majority of the 78-member team, including athletes from college and Grand Bahama, were working out at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Some of them interviewed were eager to get on the Bahamasair charter flight on Thursday and make their presence felt at the Hasely Crawford National Stadium when the competition takes place from Saturday to Tuesday.

Home from her dominating performance at Georgia Southern where she earned the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year award after winning the 60 metres at the national indoors, Shatalya Dorsett said she can’t wait to see what unfolds outdoors.

But she said her concentration right now is on CARIFTA.

“This is my last CARIFTA, so I expect to medal in both the 100 and 200m and hopefully medal in the relay too,” said the 18-year-old Grand Bahamian.

Compared to the previous teams she’s been a part of, Dorsett said this is a really strong one and she’s excited to lead the way in the under-20 girls’ division.

“We have some outstanding athletes, so it’s going to be very good to see how well they compete,” she summed up.

Eagan Neely, competing in his third CARIFTA, said he’s looking for nothing but the gold as he competes in the under-17 boys’ 200 and 400m as well as a member of the relay teams.

“I feel pretty good. I feel confident, so I know I can get the gold,” said Neely, a 16-year-old student of St Augustine’s College. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this team. We should do very well as a team.”

Alexandria Komolafe, representing The Bahamas in the under-17 girls’ high jump, said as a third time participant in CARIFTA, she just wants to go out and do her best and, if she does, she has the potential to be on the medal podium again. “Last year, I got a silver so this time I want to bring home the gold,” said Komolafe, a 16-year-old 10th grader at Queen’s College.

“I hope to do my personal best again, surpassing 5-feet, 7 1/4-inches or 1.71 metres with at least 5-10 3/4 (1.80m).

Brion Ward, an under-17 competitor in the girls’ 100 and 200m as well as the relays, said it’s all about putting her mind on becoming a medallist in just her first appearance at CARIFTA. “I’m going out there to put my best foot forward,” she stressed. “I’m going to do my best and come back with a medal. I feel I can help this team in the relays to win a medal as well.”

Jade Knowles, who just turned 16 on March 30, said her focus will be on the 800m as she aim for her first individual medal on her second trip to CARIFTA.

“I’m just going to go out there and do my best,”: she insisted. “I want to keep in mind what my coach told me and just to keep my supporters, my mom and my dad and my family in representing my country.

“I’m extremely proud and happy for myself making it on this amazing team. I am proud of all of my team-mates. I know we will all do very well. 242 to the world.”

Jasmine Thompson, a 15-year-old 11th grader at Temple Christian, will be back for her second appearance at CARIFTA, although she competed in the 400m hurdles, but this year she made it for the under-17 100m hurdles.

“This year, I just want to place in the top three,” she stated. “I want to end with a PR. I feel with the experience of competing last year, I know what to expect this year. So I know what I need to being and I am going out there to do it.”

Jayla Smith, entered in the under-17 girls’ 100m hurdles, said it doesn’t matter than it’s her first CARIFTA, She wants to produce a PR and get on the podium for a medal.

“I want to make my country, my team0mates and my parents and family proud because I’ve been working so hard for this,” said the 14-year-old tenth grader at St Augustine’s College. “I just want to go out there and do my best.

“It’s been really exciting because this is my first year, so hopefully it won’t be the ;last. I just want to bring back a gold, if not just a medal for my country.”

And her close friend Kei-Mahri Hanna will be competing in the under-20 girls 400m hurdles. The 17-yer-old tenth grader t Queen’s College is also making her first CARIFTA, but not her first national team.

“I want to bring home hardware for my country, make my coach proud and make my family members proud,” she said. “I really want to focus and try my best to win a medal since this is my first CARIFTA. I just want to live up to the expectations that my coach as set for me.”

With this being a much bigger team than she’s competed on in the past, Hanna said she hopes that all of the athletes will perform at their best. But her aim is also to make lifelong friends as she hopes to one day became a professional athlete.

Nathaniel Smith, who is entered in the under-20 boy’ decathlon, said he’s concentrating on being as focused as he possible can for his first CARIFTA.

“With God on my side, I’m sure I can get the gold for the Bahamas,” said the 16-year-old CV Bethel Senior High student. “I’m trying to perfect my weaknesses in each event. As I go on, I want to improve before than I did before.”

One of the coaches, James Rolle, who has been working with the jumpers, said they are all looking great and he anticipates some big performances from them.

“Everyone is focused and they know what they have to do,” he stated. “Everyone is on the same page. It’s Team Bahamas. So hopefully we can stay together from the time we leave here until we come back home.”

The team is scheduled to depart the Bahamas on Thursday on the Bahamasair charter for Trinidad & Tobago.







