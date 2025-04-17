An Easter message from BCC president

By BISHOP DELTON FERNANDER

Bahamas Christian Council

My Brothers and Sisters,

Once again we are privileged to commemorate the greatest sacrifice ever made. The effect of this sacrifice lives on today more than two thousand years later. We who believe in the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, hold this time of year sacred as we reflect on what he did for us at Calvary and the everlasting impact of this act of selflessness has had on our lives.

We celebrate Easter at a time when there is again economic volatility in the world and global occurrences which may affect us here in The Bahamas. It is in times of uncertainty that our belief and faith in a God that never changes should become even stronger. The book of Hebrews tells us that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Because of this assurance we as Christians know that we can depend on God to see us through any obstacle that life will send our way. For a further demonstration of God’s faithfulness we need only recall all the times that he has come through for us before. His track record is perfect.

While we reflect on our Saviour’s act of selflessness, I would ask that we search ourselves to find it in our hearts to forgive. There are many families and friendships in our country that are fractured due to misunderstandings and unforgiveness. In times of uncertainty while we lean on the goodness of God, we should also be able to give and receive assistance from those who we hold dear. The book of Colossians 3:13 reads, “bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.”

Of late the number of Bahamians who have chosen to take their own lives has increased. In the times in which we live, we have at our disposal some of the most sophisticated technology ever created. We can talk to anyone at anytime, anywhere with the touch of a button, yet we are missing that human connection. As Christians we must be the hands and feet of God, ensuring that we can help those among us who may feel despair understand that there is hope because a man named Jesus died for our sins. They should know that there is someone whose love for us was so great that He sacrificed his only begotten son to die a brutal death on our behalf. We must use the good news of the gospel not only to win souls for Christ but to lift up our fellow man as was done for us.

It is my prayer that the reason and significance of Easter will touch the hearts of all of us to fulfill the mandate for which we were born. That we will continue to trust in the one, true and living God as we contend with the struggles of this world. I pray that we will show the same level love to our family, friends and neighbours that Jesus showed to the thief on the cross.

I humbly ask that you attend the church of your choice during this Easter season. I also solicit your prayers for our country, our leaders at every level in every sector and that we will weather any storm, setback or circumstance we face.

On behalf of myself and my family, the Bahamas Christian Council, the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention and the wider Christian community I wish each of you a very happy Easter.

May God bless you and may God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.





Bishop Delton D. Fernander

Bahamas Christian Council – President

Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention – President