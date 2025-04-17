‘Conflict of interest for Glover-Rolle to head Public Service and Labour’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Public Services Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson has criticised Minister Pia Glover-Rolle’s dual leadership of the Ministry of the Public Service and the Ministry of Labour, describing the arrangement as a clear conflict of interest.

Mr Ferguson argued that having one minister oversee both ministries creates a situation where the same office responsible for employment decisions also handles appeals from public servants. He described this structure as fundamentally flawed and unfair.

“The ministries of Public Service and Labour are diametrically opposed,” Mr Ferguson said. “The same person making employment decisions is also arbitrating grievances arising from those decisions. This setup is inherently contradictory and unfair.”

He believes the overlap undermines impartial conflict resolution, saying: “There’s no justice or fairness when you must appeal to the person who initially made the decision. It compromises any genuine review and impartiality.”

Additionally, Mr Ferguson expressed ongoing concerns over political interference in public service appointments. He alleged that qualified individuals are frequently overlooked for promotions in favour of those with political connections.

“These arbitrary appointments blatantly disregard established policies meant to protect qualified personnel from unfair treatment,” he said, adding that this practice severely damages morale and potentially violates constitutional mandates.

Mr Ferguson specifically referenced Article 108 of the Constitution, which vests appointment powers in the Governor General on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

“Successive governments are abusing their power,” he warned. “The Public Service Commission, intended as a watchdog, must ensure appointments are based on merit rather than political affiliation.”