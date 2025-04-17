Consumer watchdog solves one in four Q1 complaints

By FAY SIMMONS

The Bahamas’ consumer watchdog yesterday said it has resolved more than one of every four complaints received during the 2025 first quarter while recovering $44,000 in compensation for the public.

Senator Randy Rolle, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) chairman, in a statement said he is “extremely pleased” with the work his team has done so far in resolving consumer disputes with merchants. The watchdog revealed that it has recouped $44,000 for consumers between January 1, 2025, and April 5, 2025, representing a 60.79 percent recovery rate in claims processed.

Mr Rolle said the agency has seen a decline in complaints related to courier companies, auto parts companies and contractors, sectors that previously had the highest volume of grievances in 2024.

“Every complaint tells a story, and behind each one is a Bahamian who deserves fairness in the marketplace,” said Mr Rolle. “Our job is to listen, investigate, and act — and, when needed, escalate. We’re not just responding to issues; we’re reshaping the consumer landscape through education, advocacy and real enforcement.”

He added that the agency will continue working to ensure all Bahamian consumers are treated fairly, and the community education campaigns the agency holds throughout The Bahamas and on social media are helping consumers become more aware of their rights.

“My team doesn’t operate from behind desks. They are out in the field, at town halls, on radio, and even social media because protecting Bahamians means meeting them where they are,” said Mr Rolle. “Whether addressing price gouging, misleading promotions or sub-standard products, the Commission is determined to ensure that no Bahamian consumer is taken advantage of or deprived of their rights.”

The Commission (CPC), in a statement, revealed that 93 complaints have been received for the year representing $72,860, and 25 of those cases have been resolved.

“So far for the year, the CPC received 93 total complaints, which included eight referrals, 16 advisory inquiries, and 69 formal consumer disputes. Of those disputes, 25 cases have already been resolved, while 44 remain open and under investigation,” said the CPC. “In total, the Commission handled $72,861 in consumer claims and successfully refunded $44,295 to aggrieved consumers.”

The Commission said it will continue to “combat unfair pricing and unscrupulous practices”, and is working to develop a mobile app to make filing complaints more convenient.

“The CPC’s work continues to expand beyond complaint resolution. Since its launch, the Commission has introduced a public complaint system, partnered with the Ministry of Finance to support VAT transition monitoring, and brought community education campaigns to schools, churches and Family Island communities. We have also collaborated closely with key agencies like Bahamas Customs and the Price Control Unit to combat unfair pricing and unscrupulous practices,” said the CPC.

“As the country navigates an unpredictable global trade market and evolving consumer markets, the CPC is sharpening its focus on smarter policy, digital access and increased consumer literacy. A mobile app is in development to make filing complaints and getting help even more convenient.”

Last year, the CPC received $874,746 in claims and recovered $240,426 on behalf of Bahamian consumers. The agency, in revealing its figures for 2024, said the number of reported cases more than doubled, handling 444 reported cases compared to 192 in 2023.