Employees want postmaster gone

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POSTAL employees at the main Post Office in New Providence staged a protest yesterday, accusing acting Postmaster General Shervonne Johnson of disrespectful behaviour, demoralisation, and micromanagement.

Ms Johnson, however, countered that the opposition stems from resistance to modernisation and changes in workplace culture.

Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson, speaking for the protesting employees, called on the government to remove Ms Johnson from her position, arguing that the circumstances of her appointment have undermined confidence among staff.

“We are sending a clarion call to the Prime Minister,” Mr Ferguson said, emphasising that established procedures for appointing public servants had been disregarded, creating a climate of unrest.

Protesters gathered outside the main Post Office, with Mr Ferguson questioning the legitimacy of Ms Johnson’s appointment, especially since the previous postmaster general reportedly remains on the government payroll and retains official resources despite reassignment.

Mr Ferguson said the staff felt demeaned by Ms Johnson, claiming employees were treated disrespectfully and infantilised.

Assistant Postmaster General Mabelene Miller alleged that she was unexpectedly locked out of her office and confronted aggressively by Ms Johnson when she returned with a locksmith. Ms Miller described the incident as humiliating and unprecedented.

Superintendent Cheryl Kemp, a 44-year veteran, said her promotion was unfairly delayed and scrutinised by Ms Johnson, despite consistently outstanding evaluations.

Office manager Carol Ingraham, who has 35 years of experience, accused Ms Johnson of disregarding established roles and seniority, saying it prompted many employees to consider early retirement or transfers.

Assistant Postmaster General April Dean Sims described the current working environment as unprecedentedly disrespectful, stating: “We have never experienced this before. Enough is enough.”

In response, Ms Johnson said resistance arose from employees unwilling to adapt to modernisation efforts and merit-based leadership. She stressed that her appointment aimed to prepare the institution for future global standards.

“Some of what we’re dealing with is not disrespect — it’s employees adapting through a period of change,” Ms Johnson said, rejecting claims of favouritism or hostility.

Regarding the confrontation with Ms Miller, Ms Johnson acknowledged the incident occurred but maintained she was not the aggressor. She said the matter escalated after Ms Miller returned from extended leave and was reassigned, adding that the issue was witnessed by four staff members and is under investigation.

Not all employees supported the protest. Clerk Cyril Sands described Ms Johnson as pleasant and effective, stating he had witnessed no mistreatment. Alia Demeritte, an employee for approximately four years, praised Ms Johnson for recognising her skills and placing her in a suitable marketing and digital design role — a move previously denied under other leadership.

In a statement, the Ministry of Energy and Transport acknowledged the industrial action and expressed regret over the situation, but assured the public that postal services remained operational. The ministry reiterated its commitment to transforming the postal service to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Mr Ferguson warned that the strike could be prolonged if the demand for Ms Johnson’s removal was not met, adding that other senior staff members might seek transfers or retire early if she remained in office.