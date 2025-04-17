LPIA bracing for busy Easter weekend but forecasting below last year’s record arrivals

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is bracing for a busy Easter weekend, anticipating 70,000 to 75,000 passengers despite forecasts slightly below last year’s record of 83,732.

“Last year saw an unprecedented surge,” said Vernice Walkine, president and CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD). “This year’s conservative projections more accurately reflect current demand.”

Jonathan Hanna, NAD’s vice president of operations, said recent runway rehabilitation will help streamline aircraft movements.

“We’ve coordinated closely with airport stakeholders to manage queues and staffing during peak hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns Bahamians travelling to the US to prepare for heightened border checks, including potential searches of electronic devices by US Customs and Border Protection officers.

Passengers are advised to arrive three hours ahead for US-bound flights and two hours for other departures. Drivers picking up passengers should use the airport’s free cell phone waiting lot.

To enhance the traveller experience, LPIA will host live choir performances, face painting, themed photo stations, and surprise visits from the Easter Bunny.