Nassau’s Smart City in 35,000 Wi Fi hook-ups

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday said the initiative to turn Nassau into a ‘Smart City’ will drive economic growth by allowing businesses to promote their products to cruise passengers.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said the main objective is to drive cruise passengers to local businesses and vendors through advertisements as they traverse downtown Nassau during their visit. Some 35,000 visitors have used the wireless Internet (Wi Fi) platform it offers since October 2024.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to empower both our local and international stakeholders to tap into the economic potential of cruise tourism, allowing them to market their brands, products and services directly to cruise passengers and visitors downtown, fostering food exploration of Nassau as well as Paradise Island, increasing the support of tourists for local businesses and inspiring our cruise visitors to return as stay over guests,” said Mr Cooper.

“Sponsors can now not only promote their brand, but also highlight nearby attractions and events, creating memorable experiences associated with their brand. This synergy, and the new energy that these systems will bring, drives economic growth for small businesses and local entrepreneurs.”

The Ministry of Tourism, and the Government’s Department of Information and Communications Technology, have partnered with Aliv to run the Wi Fi zone between Arawak Cay and the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

Mr Cooper said the team will work to expand the Smart City zone and implement the project on other Family Islands. “We hope that we can push further west and further east in due course. But, of course, there are other destinations as well,” he added.

“This is a work in progress. The team will stay together. We’re not going to stop innovating. And short of putting a timeline on it, we’re going to be pressing forward. We anticipate that this is going to be extraordinarily successful.”

Wayde Watson, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said 35,000 visitors have used the Wi Fi platform since October 2024. The initiative will allow users to connect to their global network at “affordable rates” and empower local businesses by allowing them to interact with clients in real time.

“By October 2024, the network testing of the Nassau Smart City project went live. Since then, 35,000 people have gained access and connected to the network while in the downtown Nassau port area,” said Mr Watson.

“The Nassau Smart City project is designed to ensure that visitors remain connected to their global networks at affordable rates, effectively eliminating the burden of expensive roaming fees. We want our guests to feel at home, connected and engage as they explore the beauty and culture of downtown Nassau.

“Moreover, this initiative opens new avenues for local businesses to give real time notifications, and commercial opportunities our merchants can effectively advertise and promote their stores and products, enhancing the overall visit and shopping experience for both residents and tourists alike. It is vital that we empower our local economy, and this Smart City will play a crucial role in this endeavour.”

Mr Watson added that the Government invested $100,000 in the initial stage of the project. “Based on the three-year contract that we have with Aliv, it cost the Government $100,000 to invest into this project initially,” he said.