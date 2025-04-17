Police-involved killing of GB man ruled justifiable

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A JURY returned a verdict of justifiable homicide yesterday in the 2021 police-involved shooting of Drexton Dominique Belony in Hunters, Grand Bahama.

Belony, 28, was killed after a two-week police manhunt in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Pinder’s Point on December 3, 2021.

Deputy Coroner Carlton Smith presided as the five-member jury delivered its decision. Sergeant 2867 McKenzie, the officer involved in the shooting, appeared relieved following the verdict, supported by senior Grand Bahama officers.

Belony’s mother had testified during the inquest but was not present at the verdict announcement.

Officers testified that authorities spotted Belony exiting a residence on December 21, 2021, around 7am. When he noticed the police, Belony allegedly drew a weapon, prompting Sergeant McKenzie to fatally shoot him. EMS declared Belony dead at the scene, and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

Belony was also wanted for an attempted murder from the previous day. Authorities suspected him of shooting a man outside a business on East Sunrise Highway in Freeport on December 20, 2021.

In his closing argument, K Melvin Munroe, representing Sergeant McKenzie, urged the jury to consider how they would react if faced with an armed suspect, leading to the verdict of justifiable homicide.

This is the first verdict of justifiable homicide this year. Last month, a jury in New Providence found police officers culpable in the 2018 shooting death of Deron Wilkinson, determining the incident amounted to homicide by manslaughter.