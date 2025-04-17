Police still have no ID on body found in burnt car

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MONTHS after police discovered burned remains in a car on Grand Bahama, the victim has yet to be identified.

Authorities say DNA test results are still pending.

On September 12, 2024, police found charred remains in a burnt-out vehicle hidden in bushes off the Grand Bahama Highway in East Grand Bahama. The discovery occurred just days after authorities issued a missing person alert for Elkino Miller, 49, who vanished on September 3.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Dames previously said DNA samples from Miller’s relatives had been sent for analysis. During a recent appearance on The Rundown with Clint Watson, he said the investigation remains classified as a missing person case, emphasising that police are actively searching for Miller and urging anyone with information to come forward.

When asked about the delay in identifying the remains, he said the wait continues for DNA testing results.