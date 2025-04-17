Taxi driver wins court decision on unfair suspension from wharf

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A TAXI driver who alleged he was unfairly barred from Prince George Wharf has been awarded $500 in nominal damages after Chief Justice Ian Winder ruled his suspension breached natural justice principles.

Philip Miller, represented by attorney Romona Farquharson Seymour, claimed he was denied a fair hearing after a dispute with Road Traffic Officer Terez Kemp, resulting in his access badge being confiscated.

Mr Miller said on February 19, 2018, a fare assigned to him was given to another driver. An argument with Ms Kemp ensued, leading to his removal by a defence force officer.

Ms Kemp testified Mr Miller was slow to respond and became profane. Mr Miller countered he was never given a chance to present his side to a disciplinary board, which lacked formal conduct guidelines.

Chief Justice Winder found Miller’s right to a fair hearing was violated, noting he wasn’t allowed to respond to Ms Kemp’s allegations, and quashed the suspension. However, as Mr Miller provided no evidence of financial loss, damages were limited to $500.

The matter of legal costs will be submitted for consideration within 21 days.