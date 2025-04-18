Swimming and track teams collaborate to open the 2025 CARIFTA Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: The 2025 CARIFTA Games officially opened today with collaboration from both swimming and track and field teams for the first time.

Trinidad & Tobago went all out in putting on both sporting events over the next five days during the Easter Holiday weekend.

The official ceremony was held on Good Friday at the Hasely Crawford National Stadium with remarks from Trinidad & Tobago's Prime Minister Stuart Young.

During his remarks, Young encouraged the 28 participating countries to carry as much medals as they can, but advised them to leave some for Trinidad & Tobago.

In attendance was Lord Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and Mike Sands, the president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association, who both spoke briefly during the ceremony

Before that, the march pass took place. When it was time for the Bahamas, there was a roar from scores of Bahamian fans, including parents, family and friends, who made the trek to support both the swimming and track teams.

Carrying the flag for The Bahamas were some of the team captains, including Mia Patton and Ayrton Moncur from swimming and Annae Mackey and Jehiel Smikle from track and field.

The focus now switches to the opening ceremonies on Saturday, starting at 9am with swimming at the National Swimming Championships and the track and field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.