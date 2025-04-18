“Time to compete”: Archer rallies Team Bahamas ahead of Carifta opener

By BRENT STUBBS

Port of Spain: Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' president Drumeco Archer sent out a stern message today to the 78-member team representing The Bahamas at the 2025 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad & Tobago.

At their only practice session on Friday inside the Hasely Crawford Stadium just before the official opening ceremonies, Archer told the athletes that the "party" was over and it was time for them to get ready to compete.

His message was delivered on the eve of the competition at the stadium where about 28 countries are participating over the next three days of competition. Meanwhile, the swimming competition will be held simultaneously at the National Swim Complex where The Bahamas is going for its seventh straight title.

Archer asked the athletes to prepare themselves for the competition that lay ahead of them and to ensure that they get all of the information that they need for their events, including the time they compete and the competitors they are matched against.

He noted that the coaches have done everything necessary to get them ready for the games. Now it's up to them to go out and perform. He told them that the BAAA has assembled a competent team of coaches and officials to manage them and they should rely on them to carry them through the competition.

He reassured athletes that the BAAA will be there for them, providing all of the necessary support that they will need to compete to the best of their abilities. Archer advised members that they should consult the management team if they need support, and they will get it done.

The competition starts tomorrow at 9am with the Boys' Under-20 decathlon and the girls' Under-17 high jump. Also included in the morning session is the girls' Under-17 javelin; boys' Under-17 octathlon; girls' Under-20 shot put; girls' Under-20 javelin and the semifinals of both the 400 and 1200 metres in all categories.