CARIFTA 2025: Bahamas strikes gold in javelin, sprinters advance

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: While there were mixed results on the track, the field was sizzling during the morning session of the first day of the 2025 CARIFTA Games with The Bahamas earning a pair of gold and silver in the under-17 boys and the under-20 girls javelin.

Ahkeel Williams, the 15-year-old making his debut, picked up the first medal with his winning toss in the under-17 boys spear event of 57.51 metres on his sixth and final throw. This was followed by his team-mate Wyatt Cartwright getting the silver with 55.73m on his last try as well.

Ahkeel Williams poses with the Bahamian flag at the 2025 CARIFTA Games on April 19, 2025. Photo Brent Stubbs Jasano Henderson of St Kitts & Nevis was third with 54.36m on his final throw.

It was a day of celebrations on Saturday as Williams reflected on his debut at the biggest junior regional meet.

"I feel pretty excited. I'm just glad that God has allowed me to bring the gold back home to the Bahamas," Williams said. "I was very proud of myself. I can't wait to see what God has in store for me next year."

Cartwright was just as pleased with his effort.

"I think my performance was pretty good. It wasn't my best, but I still came but with the silver medal," he said. "Ahkeel deserves it. He performed pretty good. He had a good season. Next time I will do much better."

The Bahamas got a 1-2 punch in the under-20 girls javelin as well as record holder Taysha Stubbs repeated as champion with her winning toss of 50.03m on her second throw. Dior-Rae Scott, coming off her gold medal performance in her last year in the under-17, collected the silver with 45.61m on her third throw.

Angely Curiel of Curacao was a distant third for the bronze 3ith 40.08m on her final attempt.

There's no better feeling than repeating as champion - just let Stubbs explain.

"Super grateful to God, just for pushing me and allowing me to come back out here," Stubbs said. "This season has not been the best as compared to last year, I'm just super proud of me and coming out here and getting the gold again."

Stubbs complimented her Blue Chips team-mate Scott for ensuring that The Bahamas took home the two top hardware.

"It's a really good feeling to be out here winning gold and silver for the Bahamas with her," Stubbs stated.

Wyatt Cartwright poses with the Bahamian flag at the 2025 CARIFTA Games on April 19, 2025. Photo Brent Stubbs For Scott, she admitted that it wasn't the best season for her, but she's still grateful to God that he got on the podium, winning a medal in every CARIFTA she has competed in for the past three years.

She noted that she couldn't have done it without Stubbs pushing her.

"We are team-mates so we usually go head-to-head," Scott said. "It wasn't close this time, but I'm proud of her. She came second."

Coming out of the morning session and going into tonight's final session, Shatalya Dorsett advanced to the final of the under-20 girls 100m with the sixth-best time of 11.50, while Aden Kelly had the eighth-best time of 10.62 in the under-20 boys' century.

Brion Ward had the fifth-best time of 11.75 and Taree Forbes got the eighth spot in 12.08 in the under-17 girls 100m and Kamron Henfield clinched the eighth spot in the under-17 boys' with his time of 10.98.

Also in the 400m, The Bahamas will have two representatives in the under-17 boys' division after Jonathan Higgs posted the fourth-best time of 48.80 in his preliminaries and Eagan Neely earned the eighth spot in 49.12.

Despite having to juggle between the high jump final, Keyezra Thomas managed to get the fifth-best time of 54.92 to earn her berth into the under-17 girls' 400m.

In the under-20 boys' 400m, Zion Miller was the only one of two competitors to advance, finishing fourth overall in 46.64. Zion Shepherd ended up 15th overall in 48.96 as he missed out on a spot in the final.

However, there won't be any competitors entered in the under-20 girls' one-lap race after Alexis Roberts, competing with an injury, didn't get through in her semifinal race, placing 17th overall in 1:09.68.

The evening session starts at 4 pm.