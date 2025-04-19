CARIFTA 2025: The Bahamas in close medal race with Jamaica after day one

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

btubbs@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: The Bahamas just missed tying with arch-rivals Jamaica for the most gold medals of the competition on day one of the 2025 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad & Tobago.

But there was much cause for celebration on Saturday with a gold medal record-breaking performance from Jade Ferguson and the mixed 4x400 metre relay team of Emanual Adams, Makaiah Hitchman, Zion Miller, and Jamiah Nabbie closing out the competition at the Hasely Crawford Stadium with another thrilling gold medal feat.

Jamaica, the perennial kingpins, held a slight lead with seven gold, six silver, and seven bronze for a total of 20 medals with the Bahamas trailing with six gold, three silver, and two bronze for 11 medals. Host Trinidad & Tobago are sitting in third with three gold and a silver and bronze for their tally of five.

Jade Ferguson







Ferguson highlighted the day as she atoned for failing to clear a height in her debut last year by soaring 3.10m to erase the games' meet record of 2.90m that was set last year by Naya Jules. Jules had to settle for the silver with 3.00m. Guadeloupe's Clementine Carias got the bronze with 2.90m. Bahamian Anaih Rolle was fifth with 2.70m.

"The event was very competitive. I came to this meet to trust in God and I just did what I had to do," Ferguson said. "I came out with a record and a gold medal for my country."

The quartet of Adams, Hitchman, Miller, and Nabbie won the final gold of the day, but the official time was unavailable.

Three of the team members were elated with their achievements.

"I want to thank my teammates for doing their best and pushing because it was very hot and humid over here," Adams said. "We just wanted to come out and do our best for our country."

Hitchman, in her debut, took the time out to thank "God, my friends, my family and all our coaches for making it out here today."

And Nabbie said she was proud of herself and her teammates because they had tunnel vision and they were not concerned about anybody, but running their race secure the win.

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' president Drumeco Archer was smiling from ear to ear as he addressed the media, noting that the "young, vibrant" team of 78 athletes are performing up to their expectations.

Keyezra Thomas, who missed out on an opportunity to medal in the high jump, had a chance to clinch the seventh gold medal in the under-17 girls' 400m, but the grace got away from her down the home stretch as Tyra Penton of Antigua & Barbuda took the gold in 53.93. Thomas faded at the end in 54.34. The bronze went to De'Cheynelkle Thomas of St Kitts and Nevis in 56.72.

"I went out there and I did my best," said Thomas, who had plans of improving on her silver medal from last year. "I wanted the gold, but everything is in its time, so it's back to the drawing board, and to look at some new stuff and hope for the best next time."

Eagan Neely



Eagan Neely, running the race of his life blindsided out in lane eight, surged out front and coasted the remainder of the race to snatch the first gold of the evening session in 47.80. Diwayne Sharpe of Jamaica got the silver in 48.27 and Zachary Wall of Barbados took the bronze in 48.63.

"My race plan was very simple. I was in lane eight and I didn't have anybody to chase, so I had to get out as fast as I could," Neely said. "It wasn't what I did, but I got out fast and at the 50m, I saw the Jamaican on the side of me, but I said 'no, I want to bring this gold back home to the Bahamas.'"

Zion Miller wrapped up the final individual gold on the track in the under-20 boys' 400m in 46.51. Guyana's Malachi Dwayne Austin got the silver in 46.56 and Trinidad & Tobago's Da Shaun Lezama won the bronze in 47.43.

"I felt good about it. It all came the way I wanted it and I came out with the gold," said Miller, who benefitted from his experience last year as a member of the Bahamas' Olympic team in Paris, France. "I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to win it."

Zion Miller



Brion Ward fought right to the end and made sure that she was on the podium as she clinched the bronze in the under-17 girls 100m in 11.78. Jady Emmanuel of St Kucia won the gold in 11.50 and Adora Campbell of Jamaica came up with the silver in 11.67.

"I went out there and I put my best foot forward," Ward said. "It wasn't my best, but I medaled like I said I would, so that was the best part of it."

The other medal of the night came from Shatalya Dorsett with the bronze in the under-20 girls' 100m in a PR of 11.45. Jamaica's Shanoya Douglas ran away with the gold in 11.26. Antigua & Barbuda's Geolyna Dowdye claimed the silver in 11.43.

"I feel good. This season wasn't the best for me, so it was good for me to come here and pull off a medal for my country," said Dorsette, who hugged her mom at the finish line for the support she gave her all of her life.

They added to the pair of gold and silver medals from Taysha Stubbs and Dior-Ray Scott in the under-20 girls javelin in the morning session and from Ahkeel Williams and Wyatt Cartwright in the under-17 boys' spear event.

Day two of the meet will get started at 9 am on Sunday. Hopefully The Bahamas will stay neck-and-neck with Jamaica.