McCartney, Mackey medal as Team Bahamas pushes CARIFTA Games medal count to 13

Port-of-Spain: Team captain Annae Mackey surpassed the Bahamas junior national record and just missed inking her name on the CARIFTA games record in the women's Under-20 shot put with the silver medal during the morning session of day two of the three-day competition.

After watching Team Bahamas produce six gold medals on on Saturday, the tension was high in the Hasely Crawford Stadium as Sunday's action got underway and Mackey and William McCartney made sure to keep the hype alive in two more medals.

On her sixth and final throw, she came up with a heave of 56-feet, 2 2/4-inches or 17.14 metre, which went over the games' record of 51-8 1/4 (15.75m) that was set by Claudia Villeneuve of Martinique and it erased Aymara Albury's junior national record of 56-1 (17.09m) that she set on May 16, 2004.

But her toss wasn't enough to catch Jamaica's Marla-Kay Lampart, who took the gold with a throw of 57-2 2/3 (17.44m) that will be officially recognized as the new games' record.

Incidentally, Lampart had to receive medical attention with an injury to her right throwing arm after the winning feat. Her team-mate Kimeka Smith got the bronze with 49-0 3/4 (14.95m).

But 18-year-old Mackey, a 12th grader at Queen's College, said she was determined to keep the Bahamas' string of victories from the first day going.

"I'm blessed. I am just thankful that I can leave the competition with a three-metre PB, so I'm very proud of myself," said Mackey, who is looking ahead to Monday's final day of competition as she goes after the gold in her specialty, the discus.

In the Under-20 Men's long jump, McCartney, an 18-year-old 12th grader at Bahamas Academy, soared 7.36m on his sixth and final attempt for the silver. Jamaica's Michael Edwards got the gold with 7.41m on his fifth and Teon Haynes of Barbados got the bronze with 7.35m on his third attempt.

"I felt really good going into the competition," McCartney said. "I wasn't scared. I wasn't letting the other countries faze me. I felt very well with my country and family behind me. They gave me the push to get on the podium."

If that's not enough, McCartney hopes to come back during Monday's final day of competition to double up with another medal as he competes in his trademark event in the triple jump.

In the Under-17 girls' discus, T'Arjahneye Green finished sixth with her best of 106-10 (32.57m) and Ahnae Smith seventh with 106-4 (32.42m).

The gold medal went to Kaliah Haye of the Cayman Islands with 147-4 (44.91m). Jamaica got the silver and bronze from Davieka Lewis with 133-10 (40.81m) and Jamie-Lee Tulloch with 123-6 (37.65m).

So far, The Bahamas medal count has been pushed to 13 with six gold, five silver and two bronze at the end of the morning session. The evening session will get underway at 4pm with a number of competitors qualifying from the 400m hurdles semifinals earlier in the day.

Darvinique Dean and Kei-Marie Thomas both advanced in the Under-20 girls with the fourth (59.76) and fifth (1:00.25) spots respectively, while Zion Davis was the lone representative, going in with the seventh fastest time of 52.23. The Under-17 girls and boys went to a straight final.

The morning session closed out with the semifinals of the 200m where a number of Bahamians will advance to the finals on the final day of competition on Monday.

Brion Ward, already a bronze medalist in the 100m, set the stage, inning her heat of the Under-17 girls 200m in 24.36 and Keyezra Mackey, the silver medalist in the 400m, took second in her heat in 24.31.

In the Under-17 boys' 200m semifinals, 400m gold medalist Eagan Neely, the lone representative, booked his ticket to the final with an automatic victory in the first heat in 21.49.

Jamiah Nabbie, coming off her sterling comeback run on the final leg of the mixed 4 x 400m relay for the victory, stormed from behind for second place in her heat of the girls Under-20 200m in 23.86 and Shatalya Dorsett, the 100m bronze medalist, powered through to the finish line for second in her heat in 23.31.

And in the boys' Under-20 half-lap race, Emmanuel Adams emerged as the only qualifier in 22.40.