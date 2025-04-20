Team Bahamas builds momentum at CARIFTA Aquatics with multiple gold medals

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: Team Bahamas continues to make waves at the 2025 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships, racking up a total of 6 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medals as of Sunday morning.

Gold medal performances included Sienna Campbell (girls 11-12 200m breaststroke), Dexter Russell (boys 11-12 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly), David Singh (boys 13-14 200m breaststroke), Isabella Cuccurullo (girls 13-14 200m breaststroke), and the boys 11-12 freestyle relay team.

Silver medals were earned by Kimaya Saunders (girls 13-14 200m breaststroke), Kai Bastian (boys 11-12 50m backstroke), and the girls 13-14, girls 11-12, and boys 15-17 400m freestyle relay teams.

Several swimmers, including Saleste Gibson, Violet Saralegui, and Zoe Williamson, have secured spots in upcoming finals after strong preliminary showings.