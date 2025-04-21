2025 CARIFTA GAMES: Team Bahamas climbs to 23 medals after day two

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: After the boys' under-20 4 x 100 metre relay team got disqualified in the prelminiaries, the under-17 boys' came back and electrified the crowd in the final with the gold medal, while the under-17 and under-20 girls both came through with silver medals at the 2025 CARIFTA Games on Sunday night.

The three medals at the end of day two at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad & Tobago added to the tremendous achievement of Team Bahamas to push its total to 23 medals, including ten gold, ten silver and three bronze while Jamaica surged ahead with 17 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze for their total of 43.

Individually, two 14-year-old sensations, making their debut, set the tone for the evening session with gold and silver in the under-17 girls' long jump as Jazae Johnson soared 19-feet, 11-inches or 6.07 metres on her first attempt for the gold and Tarae Forbes completed the 1-2 sweep with the silver with 19-2 1/2 (5.85m) on her third attempt.

"It was an awesome experience. I just want to give thanks to God and my coaching and I love the support of some of my family members and team-mates out here," said Johnson.

Equally Forbes thanked "the man above for the opportunity being the youngest on the team. I just came out here and did my best."

Delora Johnson of the Cayman Islands claimed the bronze with 5.40m on her first attempt.

From there, the medals continued to pile on Team Bahamas ledger in almost every final contested.

Obadiah Cherizar won the silver in the under-17 boys high jump with a leap of 1.95m, the same as bronze medalist Joshua Telesford of Grenada, but he got the silver on fewer knockdowns.

"I just want to thank God that I came out with a medal," Cherizar said. "My original goal was 2.00m, but hey, that's what I got today. I'm just grateful for everything."

Selethel Johnson of Jamaica snatched the gold with 2.03m.

Symiah Crawley powered over the final of the ten flights of hurdles in a blaze of glory to capture the next gold in the under-17 girls 400m hurdles in 1:02.85, holding off Trinidad & Tobago's Durlaine Rouse, who did 1:03.48 and Jamaica's Alyssa Carty, the bronze medalist in 1:03.62.

"First of all, I want to thank God. Without him, I would not have been able to do that last hurdle," Crawley said. "It was a hard race. It wasn't easy, so I just had to do what I had to do."

Jahcario Wilson was not going to be left out of the spotlight as he surged through the finish line in the under-27 boys 400m hurdles in 52.44 for his gold out-shinning a pair of Jamaicans in Jaeden Campbell for the silver in 53.61 and Eshanee Porter in 54.26 for the bronze.

"I felt good. I was pretty proud of myself and the race plan I executed," Wilson said. "I executed it good."

Joshua Williams split a pair of Jamaicans in the under-20 boys' high jump to snatch the silver with 2.00m. Chavez Penn took the gold with 2.14m and Aaron McKenzie got the bronze with 1.95m.

"I know I could have done better, but the long jump tired me out," said Williams, who in the morning session was sixth in the log jump. "I thank God for blessing me to execute this (medal) today."

Then came the always exciting 4 x 100m relays and the Bahamas was in the mix in the three races contested.

Jazae Johnson, Brion Ward, Tarae Forbes and Keyezra Thomas were responsible for the first medal, a repeat silver in 45.30 from last year as Jamaica successfully defended their title in grand style with a games' record of 44.86, lowering their own mark of 44.99 from 2018. Trinidad & Tobago got the bronze in 45.96.

The girls ere elated to be on the podium.

"I feel great. I just want to thank God for allowing me and team to come out here and perform," Johnson said.

Ward said her objective was to "carry up get down the straightaway" and give the baton to Forbes.

"I knew once I got the baton from Brion, I had to run as fast as I could to pass it to KK, so we could do what we had to do," said Forbes, who thanked the "man above."

And Thomas thanked God for "giving me the team that I have right now. We did our best out there. We all executed our legs. So I'm happy and proud of myself and my team."

No doubt, the pride and joy of the teams came from the under-17 boys' team of Jamaal Deloach Jr, Jahcario Wilson, J'Mari Moss and Eagan Neely in securing the gold in 41.11. Their interview explained the gratitude that they felt as a team.

"Going into the race, I knew I was the best starter, so I had to go out and give my team a fighting chance," Deloach Jr said.

Wilson said he just wanted to get the baton around because that was "how we got the gold."

Citing that he had the "most pressure on the team," moss said "thankfully God came through for me."

And Neely, already a gold medalist in the 400m running out of lane eight, said after he saw the Grenadian and Jamaican got the baton ahead of him, he knew he "had run. That just made me shift into another gear to pull it and made the gold for the Bahamas."

Grenada got the silver with 412.40 and Trinidad & Tobago was bronze medalist in 41.61.

And to complete the triple relay medal feat for Team Bahamas, Khylee Wallace, Shatalya Dorsett, K'Leugh Davis and Jamiah Nabbie clocked 44.65 to earn their silver as they trailed Jamaica in 43.65 for the gold. Trinidad & Tobago were the bronze medalist in 44.76.

"I just wanted to make my team-mates and my family proud," said Wallace of her opening leg.

Dorsett, still celebrating from her bronze in the under-20 girls' 100m, said she wanted to make sure "I didn't get out too fast, too slow. That was basically my main thing. How my leg was ran."

On the third leg, Davis said she just wanted to "get the baton around and make sure we brought a medal home."

And Nabbie, who fell short of closing out her second relay with a gold to go with the mixed relay, said her job was just basically to "bring it home and bring out back in a position as close as possible."

The only disappointment came in the under-20 boys' 4 x 100m relay didn't finish their heat in the preliminaries as the last exchange couldn't make the connection.

The games is now heading into it's final day of competition today when the 78-member from Team Bahamas will continue to put a dent on Jamaica's stranglehold of the perennial dominance of the 52nd edition of the biggest junior track and field competition in the region.



