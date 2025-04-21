Pope Francis dies at 88

By AVA TURNQUEST

The Catholic community in The Bahamas has joined the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away in Rome on the morning of April 21, 2025. He was 88 years old.

According to a memorandum issued by Fr. Jay Cartwright, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Nassau, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, officially announced the pontiff’s death at 9:45 a.m. Rome time from Casa Santa Marta. This would be around 4.45am local time in The Bahamas.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Farrell stated.

The message recalled the pope’s deep commitment to the Gospel, emphasizing his advocacy for the poor and marginalized, and his unwavering devotion to spreading God’s universal love.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, made history in 2013 when he became the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to be elected pope. His papacy was marked by a focus on humility, social justice, and environmental stewardship.

Archbishop Patrick C. Pinder of Nassau also released a statement in remembrance, describing the late pontiff’s ministry as “a tremendous gift to the Church and to the world.”

“He was constantly reaching out to the margins to ensure that everyone was aware of the love of God for everyone without exception,” Archbishop Pinder said.

“As we enter the Octave of Easter, we give thanks for the life of Pope Francis and for the wonderful example of his ministry among us. May he rest in peace.”

In tribute to his legacy, the Archdiocese announced that a Book of Condolence will be made available at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral beginning at 10am on Tuesday, April 22, and each day leading up to the funeral.

Further details on funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Vatican.

In a statement today, Foreign minister Fred Mitchell said he sent a note to the Roman Catholic Archbishop in Nassau to express condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister, and the government and people of The Bahamas.

"Our country is saddened by his passing," Mr Mitchell said, noting Pope Francis met with both Prime Minister Philip Davis and Prime Minister Perry Christie during his ministry.

Mr Mitchell added: "The Pope was a stand-out advocate for the poor, the dispossessed, a champion of peace in the world, and reconciliation. He supported the cause of small island developing states and their fight for climate justice. His voice will be missed."