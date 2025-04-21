Team Bahamas racks up relays, adds more medals at CARIFTA Aquatics

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Port-of-Spain: Team Bahamas added a wave of medals to its tally during Sunday’s finals at the 2025 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, capturing three golds in relay showdowns and securing podium finishes across multiple events.

The girls’ 11-12 medley relay team of Sienna Campbell, Isabella Munroe, Taylen Nicolls, and Semaiah Rolle powered to gold in 5:00.41, while the boys’ 11-12 team of Kai Bastian, Logan Comarcho, Dexter Russell, and Da’Kari Cooper claimed victory in 4:45.69. The girls’ 13-14 quartet of Skyler Smith, Kimaya Saunders, Saleste Gibson, and Dndn McKenzie also triumphed in their 400m medley relay with a time of 4:36.70.

The Bahamas also captured silver in both the girls’ and boys’ 15-17 medley relays, as well as the boys’ 13-14 division.

Individually, standout performances included a silver for McKenzie (2:14.03) and bronze for Gibson (2:15.54) in the girls’ 13-14 200m freestyle, and a bronze in the girls’ 13-14 50m butterfly by Violet Saralegui (29.47). Skyler Smith (1:08.21) and David Singh (1:05.25) also picked up bronze in the 100m backstroke.

In Monday morning’s distance events, McKenzie delivered a strong performance in the girls’ 1500m freestyle, narrowly missing gold to place second in 19:21.76. Skyler Smith was sixth in the same race.

With momentum building, several Bahamian swimmers advanced to finals in the individual medley, butterfly, and freestyle events scheduled for Monday evening.