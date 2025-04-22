AMMC removes Long Wharf cannons for restoration and repositioning

FOUR cannons believed to have stood untouched on Long Wharf for more than half a century were removed last week for restoration, marking the first step in a collaborative effort between John Watling’s Distillery and the Antiquities, Monuments & Museum Corporation (AMMC) to revitalise one of Nassau’s oldest military landmarks.

The initiative aims to restore and reposition the Water Battery cannons, which date back to the Victorian era, on authentic rotating caissons to better reflect their historic use in coastal defence.

“This is an historic moment for Nassau and for The Bahamas,” said Pepin Argamasilla, co-founder of John Watling’s Distillery. “We are proud to partner with AMMC to bring these aging cannons back to life and share the story of why they were placed here, when Nassau was under frequent threat of attack.”

The cannons, originally transported from the United Kingdom in the 1850s, were part of Nassau’s waterfront defence during an era when rival colonial powers regularly targeted the city. According to AMMC Executive Director Dr Grace Turner, the Water Battery was strategically positioned during a time of heightened vulnerability.

“In the 1840s and 50s, Nassau was a focal point on the trade routes, with conflict between the Spanish, British, and Americans,” Dr Turner explained. “The Spanish burned the city in 1684 and occupied it again in 1782. These cannons reflect a long and turbulent history.”

The restoration will include installing historically accurate moving platforms and forges that allow the cannons to pivot, mimicking how they once operated in battle conditions.

John Watling’s co-founder, Jose Portuondo, said the effort reflects the company’s broader commitment to preserving and promoting Bahamian history. “Some thought we were crazy to take an old estate off the beaten path and turn it into a tourist attraction,” he said. “But today, hundreds visit Buena Vista Estate daily, and it’s never looked better. We want to bring the same energy to this project.”

The estate, built in 1789 and now home to the distillery, offers historic tours, retail, and its award-winning rum. The distillery’s 10-Year-Old Bullion rum earned a gold medal from Monde Selection in Brussels last year.

AMMC chairman Don Cornish thanked John Watling for its sponsorship and stewardship of the cannon restoration. “Thousands of visitors pass this site every day,” he said. “Thanks to this partnership, they will soon be able to engage more deeply with the rich and remarkable history of Nassau.”

The restored cannons are expected to become a revitalised cultural feature on the Nassau waterfront, offering historical insight for locals and tourists alike.