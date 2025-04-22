Bahamas leaders mourn pope Francis

By KEILE CAMPBELL

TribuneStaffReporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday joined global leaders in mourning the death of Pope Francis at age 88, praising his legacy of compassion, humility, and moral leadership.

“Today, I join the global community in mourning the passing of his holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual shepherd whose life was marked by humility, courage, and a deep commitment to humanity,” Mr Davis said.

“Pope Francis went beyond leading the Catholic Church — he opened its doors wider,” he added. “His papacy re-centered the Church’s moral voice on the teachings of Jesus Christ: love without exception, mercy without condition, and service without reward.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell confirmed that official condolences were conveyed to Roman Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder on behalf of the Bahamian government.

“Pope Francis met with two Bahamian Prime Ministers during his pontificate: Prime Minister Philip Davis and Prime Minister Perry Christie,” Mr Mitchell said. “He supported the cause of small island developing states and their fight for climate justice. His voice will be missed.”

A vocal advocate for vulnerable nations, Pope Francis elevated the climate crisis as a global moral issue. In his 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’, he called for urgent international action, drawing attention to the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation on countries like The Bahamas.

In October 2023, Mr Davis and Mr Mitchell paid an official visit to the Vatican, where they held a private audience with Pope Francis. The meeting focused on global challenges such as climate change and migration—issues central to small island states.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard also expressed condolences, describing the Pope’s death as a moment of collective grief for the global Christian community.

“The Vatican, the Catholic Church, and millions of Christians around the world are united in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who departed this life at the age of 88,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Archbishop Patrick Pinder, head of the Archdiocese of Nassau, and to all members of the Catholic Church throughout our region.”

A formal note was sent to the Vatican late Monday, according to Mr Mitchell.